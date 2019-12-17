 
Pope Francis lifts pontifical secret in sex-abuse cases
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 17 December, 2019
Latest News:
Pope Francis lifts pontifical secret in sex-abuse cases...
Warning issued for Belgian students taking medical stimulants...
Names chosen for Belgium’s official exoplanet and star...
Only a third of trains will run in...
Road collapse brings traffic to a halt in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 17 December 2019
    Pope Francis lifts pontifical secret in sex-abuse cases
    Warning issued for Belgian students taking medical stimulants
    Names chosen for Belgium’s official exoplanet and star
    Only a third of trains will run in Belgium on Thursday
    Road collapse brings traffic to a halt in southern Brussels
    Waiting times on Brussels metro lines 1 and 5 to drop from 2023
    Uber to ask its drivers for selfies to increase safety
    Brussels named European epicentre for contemporary art by The Washington Post
    EU condemns Turkey again while sticking to its position on the Kurdish administration in north-east Syria
    About 150 people protest against cohabitation status in front of Brussels Central Station
    Sultan’s leftovers to be given to Leuven’s less fortunate
    Johnson aims to rule out any extension of Brexit transition period
    Eurostar to expand services between Amsterdam and London
    Vlaams Belang member accused of racism after shouting incident in Chamber
    Over 650 knife fights took place in Belgium in 2018
    Trucker’s death on E40 highway leads to mounting traffic jams around Ghent
    The Sultan of Oman’s delegation has completely left Leuven
    Belgian performer to cycle to Congo dressed as King Leopold II to ‘ask forgiveness’
    Student association receives 2-month suspension after sexist lecture by famous plastic surgeon at UGhent
    British pound drops in value after Johnson’s latest Brexit announcement
    View more

    Pope Francis lifts pontifical secret in sex-abuse cases

    Tuesday, 17 December 2019
    © Belga

    Pope Francis has lifted church rules governing secrecy from sex-abuse claims, cases and verdicts, the Vatican announced on Tuesday, while maintaining a minimum of confidentiality.

    By eliminating all ambiguity on the scope of pontifical secret, the Pope has taken a significant step in the fight against sexual abuse within the Catholic Church, which he has made one of his priorities.

    The instructions signed by the Pope are aimed at stipulating the degree of confidentiality with which information and complaints regarding sex abuse by members of the clergy must be treated, Mgr. Juan Ignacio Arrieta, a member of the Pontifical Council for Legislative Texts, is quoted as saying in a press release from the Vatican.

    A former president of the Tribunal of the Vatican City State, Giuseppe Dalla Torre, was more direct, according to the press release, which reported him as saying Pope Francis was abolishing the pontifical secret for sex-abuse cases.

    Pontifical secret, also known as papal secrecy, is a rule of confidentiality that protects sensitive information related to the governance of the universal church, according to a definition on the site of the Catholic Forum.

    In substance, the reasons that had led the ecclesiastical legislator to include the most serious crimes, such as sexual abuse, among the matters subject to pontifical secret give way to values seen today as higher and worthy of special protection, such as, the primacy of the injured human person, Mr. Dalla Torre explained.

    Even if he has lifted pontifical secrecy, the Pope still imposes a minimum of care, requiring all information on such cases “to be treated in such a way as to ensure its security, integrity and confidentiality (…) for the sake of protecting the good name, image and privacy of all persons involved.”

    This does not mean censorship, according to the pope, who stresses that, “the person who files the report, the person who alleges to have been harmed and the witnesses shall not be bound by any obligation of silence with regard to matters involving the case.”

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job