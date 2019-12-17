 
Ursula von der Leyen all set to meet Trump in early 2020
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 17 December, 2019
Latest News:
Ursula von der Leyen all set to meet...
Boris Johnson wants post-Brexit accord by the end...
Reimbursement of study grants paid out two years...
US Army unit publishes photo of Nazi war...
Two Belgian short films selected for Oscars shortlist...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 17 December 2019
    Ursula von der Leyen all set to meet Trump in early 2020
    Boris Johnson wants post-Brexit accord by the end of 2020
    Reimbursement of study grants paid out two years ago to be reviewed
    US Army unit publishes photo of Nazi war criminal to remember Battle of the Bulge
    Two Belgian short films selected for Oscars shortlist
    Trump Government refuses to recognise Armenian genocide
    Police ban six people from Flemish Christmas market
    Despite the train strike, Flemish cultural sector will demonstrate on Thursday
    Upgrade of €31 million renders armoured Belgian military vehicles ‘completely unusable’
    Pope Francis lifts pontifical secret in sex-abuse cases
    Warning issued for Belgian students taking medical stimulants
    Names chosen for Belgium’s official exoplanet and star
    Only a third of trains will run in Belgium on Thursday
    Road collapse brings traffic to a halt in southern Brussels
    Waiting times on Brussels metro lines 1 and 5 to drop from 2023
    Autoworld dedicates biennial exhibition to British car history
    Uber to ask its drivers for selfies to increase safety
    Brussels named European epicentre for contemporary art by The Washington Post
    EU condemns Turkey again while sticking to its position on the Kurdish administration in north-east Syria
    About 150 people protest against cohabitation status in front of Brussels Central Station
    View more

    Ursula von der Leyen all set to meet Trump in early 2020

    Tuesday, 17 December 2019
    © Belga

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Tuesday her intention to meet U.S. Head of State Donald Trump in early 2020 to try and ease trade relations with Washington.

    “Courtesy call with Donald Trump. (…) Talked briefly about US-EU relations,” von der Leyen tweeted. “Look forward to meeting at the beginning of 2020,” she added, although she did not give a time or date for the meeting.

    “We both want a fair partnership,” the head of the EU executive stressed. “The close friendship and cooperation between Europe and the United States is crucial for mutual success.”

    US-EU trade relations have been tense since the decision by France and many other EU member States to slap a tax on digital giants Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon. In return, Washington has threatened to impose a 2.4-billion-dollar surtax on French goods, including champagne and Roquefort.

    Donald Trump played down the trade dispute with France at a meeting with President Emmanuel Macron on the margin of a NATO summit in London. He described the conflict as a “minor” dispute and said the two sides would “probably” be able to resolve it. However, the US move to block the World Trade Organisation (WTO) has added a new bone of contention.

    The European Commission has proposed reinforcing the EU trade arsenal. Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan explained that the EU could not afford to be defenceless if a satisfactory solution to a trade dispute cannot be obtained at the WTO.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job