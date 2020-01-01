 
Boris Johnson promises Britain a “new chapter”
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 01 January, 2020
Latest News:
Boris Johnson promises Britain a “new chapter”...
Bruxellois turn out in full force for traditional...
180 arrests in Brussels during New Year’s Eve...
Fewer people died in plane accidents in 2019...
Unemployment down by 2.6% in November 2019...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 01 January 2020
    Boris Johnson promises Britain a “new chapter”
    Bruxellois turn out in full force for traditional fireworks display
    180 arrests in Brussels during New Year’s Eve
    Fewer people died in plane accidents in 2019
    Unemployment down by 2.6% in November 2019
    Tesla delivers its first batch of cars made in China
    2020 will be ‘the year of Van Eyck’ as restored Ghent Altarpiece goes on show
    Prince William creates climate prize
    Lawyer of Rwandan genocide convict calls trial ‘a shame for Belgian justice’
    What’s open on 1 January in Brussels?
    Antwerp broadcasts ‘longest new year’s wish’ in all languages
    Boris Johnson increases minimum wage
    Increased checks at Zeebrugge as drug gangs divert from Port of Antwerp
    Police to conduct alcohol checks across Belgium on New Year’s Eve
    Car remains Belgians’ favourite means of transport
    Greek oil tanker attacked in Cameroon, eight sailors kidnapped
    Belgo-Nicaraguan student activist freed alongside nearly a hundred other political prisoners
    Ukraine and Russia finalise gas agreement
    Extinction Rebellion wants to disrupt Brussels Motor Show
    2019 saw Belgian companies involved in 40 billion euros of mergers and acquisitions
    View more

    Boris Johnson promises Britain a “new chapter”

    Wednesday, 01 January 2020
    © Belga

    A new chapter is opening for Britain after the strong divisions over Brexit, Prime Minister Boris Johnson indicated in his New Year message, stressing that the UK will leave the European Union on 31 January and will then be able to follow its own course.

    In saying goodbye to 2019, he urged the country to “turn the page on the division, rancor and uncertainty which has dominated public life” so that the confidence of businesses and people can be rebuilt, and investments can flow in.

    He also predicted “a remarkable” decade ahead for the United Kingdom.

    Not everyone shared the British leader’s enthusiasm. European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan warned that upcoming talks on an agreement between Brussels and London could end in failure. A British withdrawal without agreement at the end of 2020 would deepen the wounds and could divide families, communities and regions, the Irish commissioner told The Irish Times.

    The two sides have until the end of 2020 to complete negotiations on future ties. Boris Johnson has refused to prolong this period to two years, a fact Hogan described as incredible.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job