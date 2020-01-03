“Iran never won a war but never lost a negotiation,” Trump tweets following air strike

“Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation,” U.S. President Donald Trump said in an enigmatic tweet, his first direct comment after his decision to order an air strike on Baghdad.

According to the CNN news channel, the remark could be a reference to the Iran nuclear agreement negotiated by his predecessor, Barack Obama, with Tehran.

The airstrike, close to Baghdad Airport, cost the life of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, head of the Qods Force, an elite unit of Iranian revolutionary guards that carries out special operations abroad.

According to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Soleimani had been preparing a major action that threatened “hundreds of American lives.”

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times