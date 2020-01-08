 
Sarkozy corruption trial set for October
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 08 January, 2020
Latest News:
Sarkozy corruption trial set for October...
Lifeless body of young boy found in landing...
Hundreds of Belgians to be DNA-tested as police...
Brussels university launches code of conduct to reinforce...
Belgium’s debt decreased by 5.3 billion euro in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 08 January 2020
    Sarkozy corruption trial set for October
    Lifeless body of young boy found in landing gear of plane in Paris airport
    Hundreds of Belgians to be DNA-tested as police seek breakthrough in Killers of Brabant case
    Brussels university launches code of conduct to reinforce equality plan
    Belgium’s debt decreased by 5.3 billion euro in December
    Theo Francken will not have to explain controversial remarks about deporting criminals in Parliament
    Ukrainian airline cancels flights over Iranian airspace after plane crash leaves 176 dead
    More Belgian employees receive a company car
    Uber denies plans to branch out to Leuven and Namur
    Central banks running out of ammunition to fight crises, BoE Governor warns
    Free cards for Brussels transport network distributed ahead of ticket price hike
    Knokke mayor under investigation for conflict of interest in land sale
    Wallonia introduces free cervical cancer screenings
    Flemish hospitals post ‘very good’ results after round of surprise inspections
    Record number of drugs seizures in Belgium in 2019
    5 police officers on horseback sanctioned for refusing to step through horse urine
    Smoke from fires in Australia reaches Brazil
    Householder shoots alleged burglar dead
    Armoured Belgian anti-tank vehicles unable to fire anti-tank ammunition
    Far-right and right-wing parties set for exponential growth in Flanders, new survey suggests
    View more

    Sarkozy corruption trial set for October

    Wednesday, 08 January 2020
    © Belga

    Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is scheduled to become, in nine months’ time, the first French head of State to be tried on corruption charges.’

    The Paris Correctional Court decided on Wednesday that he would face trial from 5 October.

    Mr. Sarkozy is suspected of having tried in early 2014 to obtain, through his lawyer, Thierry Herzog, secret information from then senior magistrate of the Court of Cassation Gilbert Azibert on a case involving him, in exchange for helping Azibert to obtain a post in Monaco.

    The former head of State (2007-2012) will face corruption and influence peddling charges from 5 to 22 October, preceded by an intermediary audience set for 17 June.

    This will mark the first time a former French President faces trial for corruption, although Sarkozy’s predecessor, Jacques Chirac, had also crossed swords with the French justice authorities. In 2011, Chirac became the first French head of State convicted of embezzlement and breach of trust for taking on members of his party as fictitious municipal employees in the 1990s, when he was mayor of Paris.

    In June, the Court of Cassation had rejected the last attempts by Sarkozy, Herzog and Azibert to avoid a trial. Their attorneys declined to comment on Wednesday.

    Sarkozy, who retired from politics after his defeat in the French right’s primaries in late 2016, also has to face trial in coming months for the “illegal financing” of his 2012 campaign. The date for this second trial has not yet been announced.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job