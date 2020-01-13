 
Ryanair is now Europe’s biggest airline
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 13 January, 2020
Latest News:
Ryanair is now Europe’s biggest airline...
Over 6,500 new personalised licence plates registered in...
Belgium reiterates offer to help Australia with wildfires...
Oscars 2020: Belgian thriller joins ‘Joker’ and ‘The...
‘Not useful’ to discourage flights within Europe, say...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 13 January 2020
    Ryanair is now Europe’s biggest airline
    Over 6,500 new personalised licence plates registered in Belgium in 2019
    Belgium reiterates offer to help Australia with wildfires
    Oscars 2020: Belgian thriller joins ‘Joker’ and ‘The Irishman’ on nominees list
    ‘Not useful’ to discourage flights within Europe, say KU Leuven researchers
    Dinosaurs also suffered from cancer, Belgian scientists discover
    Hashtag ‘RogerWakeUpNow’ goes viral as Federer faces climate action criticism
    British airline Flybe in difficulty again
    Escalators in Brussels metro stations stand still 280 times per day
    Forty-seven human traffickers arrested during Europol operation
    British MEPs attend their last meeting in Strasbourg
    Nearly 2,500 items seized from street vendors on Rue Neuve
    Speed checks on 100 km/h motorways rendered useless by Dutch navigation app
    Repatriation of Belgian children in Syria: parents will appeal seperation
    Vincent Kompany receives honour from the British press
    Over 13,000 people evacuated after discovery of WWII bombs in Germany
    New powder letter sent to Foreign Affairs office in Brussels
    Electric cargo bikes will arrive in Brussels from 2021
    Belgium identified over 1,100 people through DNA databases in 2019
    Girl (17) dies from rare toxic shock syndrome caused by tampon
    View more

    Ryanair is now Europe’s biggest airline

    Monday, 13 January 2020
    © Belga

    Lufthansa has lost the title of biggest European airline to its Irish rival Ryanair, the passenger-traffic record of the German airline group showed on Monday.

    Lufthansa, of which Belgium’s Brussels Airlines is a part, transported 145 million passengers last year, an increase of 2.3% on 2018. This was a new record for the group, but not enough to allow it to end in the first place: Ryanair, which placed a close second to the German group in 2018, ended last year on 152.4 million passengers, a 9% increase on 2018, according to figures released earlier.

    The number of passengers transported by Brussels Airlines in 2019 is not yet known. Its figures are englobed in those of the Eurowings entity, to which the Belgian company belonged for a long time before becoming a semi-autonomous subsidiary within Lufthansa in mid-2019.

    The companies that made up Eurowings transported 28.1 million passengers last year, a 1.4% drop compared to 2018.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job