 
Commission President threatens a carbon tax on imports into EU
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 22 January, 2020
Latest News:
Shoah Commemoration: Patrick Dewael urges Europe to fight...
Belgium’s main banks will start sharing personal data...
Tomorrowland 2020: ticket presale starts Saturday...
Ghent Altarpiece restoration reveals ‘alarmingly humanoid’ Lamb of...
19th-century career choices see youths risk becoming obsolete...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 22 January 2020
    Shoah Commemoration: Patrick Dewael urges Europe to fight racism, hatred
    Belgium’s main banks will start sharing personal data using blockchain
    Tomorrowland 2020: ticket presale starts Saturday
    Ghent Altarpiece restoration reveals ‘alarmingly humanoid’ Lamb of God
    19th-century career choices see youths risk becoming obsolete
    Anti-Semitism can soon be reported online to Belgian Police
    Commission President threatens a carbon tax on imports into EU
    Ghent University students robbed while sitting exam
    ‘Flemish Netflix’ will launch in 2020
    Flu cases on the rise, but no epidemic (yet)
    Police investigate ‘racist statements’ made following migrants boat capsize
    Fugitive Belgian murder suspect hands himself over to South Africa police
    Unemployment found to impact overall health
    The three €10 million Brussels homes that will not sell
    Belgium unlikely to be hit by deadly coronavirus
    Belgian directors who made ‘Bad Boys 3’ approached by Marvel
    Missing cat turns up ten months later in Leuven
    A quarter of over 55s have never changed employer
    Greece elects its first female president
    6 days left to repatriate Belgian IS children from Syria before €50,000 daily penalty
    View more

    Commission President threatens a carbon tax on imports into EU

    Wednesday, 22 January 2020
    © Belga

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday defended the principle of a carbon tax on imports into the EU if the transition to carbon neutrality by 2050 affects the competitiveness of EU businesses.

    Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, she said, however, that such a tax would not be imposed if equitable conditions are respected worldwide.

    The European Union supports the principle of a carbon tax for trading partners from outside the Union, a position confirmed by von der Leyen in Davos. “There is no point in reducing greenhouse gas emissions at home if we increase the import of CO2 from abroad,” she said.

    “It is not only a climate issue; it is also an issue of fairness (…) towards our businesses and our workers” who need to be protected from unfair competition, she noted, describing the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism as one way of doing so.

    “But I prefer to encourage our trading partners to work with us for a global level playing field, for the benefit of all of us,” she stressed. “If this turns into a global trend, no carbon border tax will be necessary.”

    The European Commission President also came out in favour our international cooperation rather than nationalism.

    “This is not about one president, one country or one party,” she said. “It is a global phenomenon driven by personal sentiments” linked to changes in the workplace, and fears “about the future of their families or their business. People stick to all the rules, they give their very best every day, and no matter how hard they try, they feel the world is moving faster.”

    Given all that, Mrs. Von der Leyen noted, “we need to rediscover the power of cooperation, based on fairness and mutual respect”. She called this the “geopolitics of mutual interest.”

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job