 
Coronavirus situation closely monitored ahead of Nanjing Athletics Games
Monday, 27 January, 2020
    © Belga

    World Athletics says it is closely monitoring the coronavirus situation in China ahead of the World Athletics Indoor Championship in Nanjing from 13 to 15 March.

    The international athletics organisation added in a press release that it was in close contact with the World Health Organisation (WHO). Should one of the opinions of the WHO affect plans for the indoor games, World Athletics will quickly inform all interested parties, the organisation explained.

    Meanwhile, Belgians Eline Berings and Anne Zagré made the qualifying times for the games this week.

    Nanjing is about 500 km from Wuhan, the epicentre of the Coronavirus epidemic, which has claimed 80 lives so far, according to the latest official figures.

    The outbreak of the virus has prompted many sporting federations to change their plans. The Olympic qualifiers for women’s basketball, women’s football and boxing have been switched to alternative locations in Serbia, Australia and Jordan respectively. The venue of the Fed Cup tennis tournament has been moved to Kazakhstan, while the Hainan cycling tour has been postponed.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

