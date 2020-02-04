 
Manneken Pis helps raise cancer awareness
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 04 February, 2020
Latest News:
Google gives Belgian organsiations over €1 million to...
Manneken Pis helps raise cancer awareness...
Slight decrease in the number of Islamist attacks...
150 extra shelter places for the homeless in...
After Brexit, tough negotiations ahead on new EU-UK...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 04 February 2020
    Google gives Belgian organsiations over €1 million to fight online hate
    Manneken Pis helps raise cancer awareness
    Slight decrease in the number of Islamist attacks in Europe in 2019
    150 extra shelter places for the homeless in Brussels scrapped
    After Brexit, tough negotiations ahead on new EU-UK partnership
    Brussels museum staffers hospitalised with suspected formaldehyde poisoning
    One dead and at least 50 injured in major accident on Antwerp ring road
    Belgian university launches online test for coronavirus
    Chinese slam Belgian newspaper for ‘offensive’ coronavirus cartoon
    Temperatures reached new record of 27°C in Italy
    Johnson brings forward sales ban on diesel and petrol cars to 2035
    Oil prices plummet in the face of concerns over coronavirus
    STIB stopped sorting garbage after terror attacks
    Belgium will ban all tobacco advertising from 2021
    Foreign drivers make up over half of offenders in Ghent’s LEZ
    Coronavirus in Belgium: ‘Panic is more dangerous than the virus’
    Painting looted by Nazis found in Royal Library of Belgium
    Woman in Ghent stabbing attack will be charged with attempted murder
    First case of coronavirus confirmed in Belgium
    US group buys Belgian MaSTherCell for $315 million
    View more

    Manneken Pis helps raise cancer awareness

    Tuesday, 04 February 2020
    © Belga

    The Belgian Foundation against Cancer announced on Tuesday that it had given Belgium’s Mannekin Pis its 1,042nd costume on the occasion of World Cancer Day.

    Brussels’ Oldest Citizen, as the world-famous statue is familiarly known, thus symbolises one of the 350,000 people who have fought and overcome cancer over the past 10 years. Dressed as a patient fighting cancer, in a hospital gown and carrying a drip, the statue is meant to serve as a reminder that anyone can be faced with cancer, but also to stress that people’s chances of surviving the disease are increasing a little more each day.

    Close to 9.5 million people still die from cancer each year throughout the world, and millions of others are affected by the illness. In Belgium, the annual death toll from cancer is 29,000, and 68,000 new diagnoses are made each year.

    “The struggle continues, but the fastest cancer to cure is the one that can be prevented,” said Cancer Foundation spokesperson Dr. Anne Boucquiau, “so we’re calling on all governments to make the fight against cancer a priority.”

    The Cancer Foundation is pursuing its work in scientific research, prevention, and the promotion of a healthy lifestyle.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job