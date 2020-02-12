Legislators want EU to make identification of animals compulsory

European legislators voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday in favour of a compulsory continent-wide system of identification for cats and dogs.

The proposal is contained in a non-binding resolution calling for measures against the illegal trade in domestic animals that members of the European Parliament adopted by 607 votes to 3, with 19 abstentions.

In addition to a European system of identification of cats and dogs, the resolution calls on the EU to come up with a common definition of large-scale commercial animal-rearing establishments, more effective enforcement of regulations and stiffer sanctions. It also seeks to encourage the adoption, rather than purchase, of companion animals.

In the case of Belgium, the registration of cats and dogs is already compulsory in the country’s three regions.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times