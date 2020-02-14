 
Record ticket bookings for Euro 2020
Friday, 14 February, 2020
    The European Football Association, UEFA, announced on Friday that it had received a record 28.3 million ticket bookings for Euro 2020, which will be held from 12 June to 12 July.

    The most popular fixtures are the final in Wembley and the group match between Germany and France.

    With €19.3 million worth of tickets requested in the first phase of sales, and nine million bookings in the second, the figures are double those of the last tournament, held in 2016 in France.

    Only 2.6 million tickets are available.

    A third phase of sales will be held in April, after the matches that will determine the last qualifiers.

    UEFA has received 714,000 requests for tickets for the Wembley match, while 710,000 people have applied to attend the Germany-France fixture at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

    UEFA said the increased demand is due to the fact that the tournament is being held in 12 different countries in Europe. In fact, 64% of the requests for tickets come from those 12 countries.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

