 
Europe’s international trade boomed in 2019
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 14 February, 2020
Latest News:
Europe’s international trade boomed in 2019...
Record ticket bookings for Euro 2020...
Brussels periphery complains about left behind sharing bikes...
In photos: Bright Brussels lights up the city...
Birthplaces will no longer be visible on ID...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 14 February 2020
    Europe’s international trade boomed in 2019
    Record ticket bookings for Euro 2020
    Brussels periphery complains about left behind sharing bikes
    In photos: Bright Brussels lights up the city
    Birthplaces will no longer be visible on ID cards
    Burn-out on the rise in the Belgian work place
    Love in the European Quarter
    More Belgians drove electric cars in 2019
    Brexiteer complains about EU airport immigration queue, goes viral
    Belgian documentary could help find body in 2011 murder case
    Belgian air traffic controllers plan strike at end of February
    €500,000 more promised to help at-risk Walloons
    Water, plants and bikes to dominate new Usquare neighbourhood in Ixelles
    Thieves return (some) stolen cash to carnival group they robbed
    Couple delays Valentine’s Day until they are out of quarantine
    How Bruges is preparing for Manchester United fans
    Should Wallonia extend its hunting season?
    What to expect from storm Dennis this weekend
    Electronic payments unavailable from Sunday to Monday
    Video on travelling by Scandinavian airliner goes viral
    View more

    Europe’s international trade boomed in 2019

    Friday, 14 February 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The Euro zone registered a €225.7 billion trade surplus in 2019, according to figures from the European statistical agency, Eurostat.

    The surplus dwarfed the previous year’s positive result, which was €194.6 billion.

    In 2019, the zone exported goods worth €2,345.4 billion to the rest of the world, a 2.7% increase compared to 2018, while imports amounted to €2,119.7 billion (+1.5%).

    Exports from the entire EU (27 members since Brexit) also increased, amounting to €2,132.3 billion (+3.5%) while imports totalled €1,932 billion (+1,3%), a trade surplus of €200.3 billion.

    The EU’s biggest trade surplus is with the U.S. (152.6 billion) while its biggest deficit is with China (-€163 billion).

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job