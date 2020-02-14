Europe’s international trade boomed in 2019...

The Euro zone registered a €225.7 billion trade surplus in 2019, according to figures from the European statistical agency, Eurostat.

The surplus dwarfed the previous year’s positive result, which was €194.6 billion.

In 2019, the zone exported goods worth €2,345.4 billion to the rest of the world, a 2.7% increase compared to 2018, while imports amounted to €2,119.7 billion (+1.5%).

Exports from the entire EU (27 members since Brexit) also increased, amounting to €2,132.3 billion (+3.5%) while imports totalled €1,932 billion (+1,3%), a trade surplus of €200.3 billion.

The EU’s biggest trade surplus is with the U.S. (152.6 billion) while its biggest deficit is with China (-€163 billion).

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times