Huawei boasts 5G contracts with European operators...

The Chinese technological giant Huawei says it has already concluded 91 contracts for the establishment of high-speed 5G networks worldwide, including 47 with European operators.

Its partners in Europe include companies such as Spain’s Telefonica, Sunrise of Switzerland and the Dutch company KPN, Huawei’s Ryan Ding said at an event organised in London by his company.

In some cases, the Chinese have been excluded from the network’s core operations or their role has been limited.

In May last year, the Trump administration blacklisted Huawei, banning U.S. government agencies from purchasing equipment and services from it, and from working with third parties that are its clients. Washington suspects the company of spying for the Chinese army.

In Belgium, many tests have been conducted around 5G technology. Telenet and Orange are collaborating with China’s ZTE, while Proximus has already been working with Huawei for some time now. However, this collaboration is not definitive.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times