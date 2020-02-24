 
Asian tourism could lose over 100 billion dollars to Coronavirus
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 24 February, 2020
Latest News:
Asian tourism could lose over 100 billion dollars...
“Aalst Carnival is a shame,” says Margaritis Schinas...
66% of products ordered from Amazon and AliExpress...
Aalst Carnival ‘even more painful than last year,’...
Car plows into crowd during carnival parade in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 24 February 2020
    Asian tourism could lose over 100 billion dollars to Coronavirus
    “Aalst Carnival is a shame,” says Margaritis Schinas
    66% of products ordered from Amazon and AliExpress are ‘unsafe’
    Aalst Carnival ‘even more painful than last year,’ says Belgian Jewish organisation
    Car plows into crowd during carnival parade in central Germany
    ‘The diesel engine will die’
    King Philippe invites Belgians born on same day as him to royal birthday bash
    First-ever consecration of Flemish Trappist monk draws thousands to Ghent
    Further delays expected at Brussels Airport following police strike
    Antwerp exhibits new 16th century archaeological findings
    ‘No antisemism’: Aalst botches live translation at Carnival press conference
    Belgian travellers urged to be cautious as coronavirus death toll mounts in Italy
    Voluntary resignations from Flemish government double in five years
    Italy reports fourth death linked to coronavirus
    Belgian woman sues Coca Cola after water bottle leaves her with permanent injuries
    Price of oil decreases and gold price continues to rise
    Street artists to paint Brussels metro station entrances wanted
    Coronavirus: EU Commissioners reluctant to impose travel restrictions
    Patients blind in one eye after botched operations at Leuven hospital
    US and Taliban to sign peace deal
    View more

    Asian tourism could lose over 100 billion dollars to Coronavirus

    Monday, 24 February 2020
    © Belga

    The Coronavirus epidemic in China could cause Asia’s tourism sector to lose over 100 billion dollars, according to an estimate by economists at the Dutch bank ING.

    Hotels, restaurants, stores, airlines and other businesses related to tourism in many Asian countries will lose sizeable chunks of their earnings now that Chinese are travelling increasingly less and potential visitors are being advised against going to China.

    Based on different scenarios, the ING feels the Asian tourism sector could see its turnover shrink by 105 to 115 billion dollars this year. In addition to China itself, affected countries include Thailand, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam.

    While it is still too early to gauge the extent of the epidemic, its impact is already considerable just two months after the virus was first diagnosed, the bank noted, explaining that entire Chinese regions are simply cut off from the rest of the world and travel between China and other parts of Asia is now much rarer.
    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job