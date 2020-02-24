 
Belgium joins other EU countries in setting up blockchain nodes
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 24 February, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium joins other EU countries in setting up...
Aalst Carnival parodies ‘not antisemitic’, says Mayor...
Gang that forced minors into prostitution ‘could have...
1 in 6 Belgians use an electric bike...
The Guardian tips Ghent as ‘magical’ city trip...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 24 February 2020
    Belgium joins other EU countries in setting up blockchain nodes
    Aalst Carnival parodies ‘not antisemitic’, says Mayor
    Gang that forced minors into prostitution ‘could have been caught earlier’
    1 in 6 Belgians use an electric bike
    The Guardian tips Ghent as ‘magical’ city trip destination
    EU mobilizes €232 million to fight coronavirus, as it spreads in Italy
    Heightened coronvirus awareness at Charleroi Airport as outbreak spreads in Italy
    Belgium is a candidate for the UN Human Rights Council 2023
    Eden Hazard could miss out on Euro 2020
    Asian tourism could lose over $100 billion to Coronavirus
    Aalst Carnival ‘a shame,’ says European Commissioner
    66% of products ordered from Amazon and AliExpress are ‘unsafe’
    Aalst Carnival ‘even more painful than last year,’ says Belgian Jewish organisation
    Car plows into crowd during carnival parade in central Germany
    ‘The diesel engine will die’
    King Philippe invites Belgians born on same day as him to royal birthday bash
    First-ever consecration of Flemish Trappist monk draws thousands to Ghent
    Further delays expected at Brussels Airport following police strike
    Antwerp exhibits new 16th century archaeological findings
    ‘No antisemism’: Aalst botches live translation at Carnival press conference
    View more

    Belgium joins other EU countries in setting up blockchain nodes

    Monday, 24 February 2020
    © Belga

    The deployment of European blockchain services infrastructure, EBSI, was launched in the first quarter of 2020.

    Thanks to this technology, which enables users to store and transmit data in a secure, decentralised manner, the European Commission aims to deliver better services to Europe’s citizens.

    Belgium, along with about 20 other European Union member States, has pledged to contribute actively to this ambitious project. The country’s first node was commissioned on 12 February while a second is to follow in the next few weeks.

    Blockchain technology records online activity sustainably and in a verifiable manner, without being overseen by any control body. Simply put, it is a database common to all that shows the history of exchanges between its users and is kept and updated simultaneously at all the nodes making up the network.

    It resembles a collaborative accounts ledger of which everyone has a copy that (s)he can update, thus updating the document for all its users.

    Blockchain technology cannot be corrupted. Each user can check the chain’s validity at any time, without having to go through an intermediary, and, once a transaction has been recorded there, it cannot be erased.

    In Belgium, Belnet – which provides the country’s public services with high-speed internet – and Smals, which develops IT applications and services, are collaborating on the development of the Belgian part of the European blockchain, the two companies said on Monday in a press release.

    This infrastructure will comprise a network of interconnected nodes and particular attention will be paid to cyber-safety, respecting privacy and sustainability, they added.

    At the national level, each member State will be responsible for the functioning of the nodes on its territory.

    The apps the European Commission plans to develop are designed to standardise interactions with and between national and European administrations and the traceability of administrative processes across national borders.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Time    s

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job