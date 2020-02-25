 
Post-Brexit talks begin next Monday
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 25 February, 2020
Latest News:
Post-Brexit talks begin next Monday...
Switzerland confirms first case of coronavirus...
Coronavirus: Possibly more than 110 Begians confined in...
Antwerp listed in TripAdvisor’s top 20 Emerging travel...
Increased chances of snow in Belgium from Tuesday...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 25 February 2020
    Post-Brexit talks begin next Monday
    Switzerland confirms first case of coronavirus
    Coronavirus: Possibly more than 110 Begians confined in Tenerife hotel
    Antwerp listed in TripAdvisor’s top 20 Emerging travel destinations
    Increased chances of snow in Belgium from Tuesday evening
    25% of the Belgian military have not passed their physical test
    Flanders part of ‘global epidemic’ of disturbed sleepers
    China’s air is cleaner since Coronavirus outbreak, new satellite data shows
    ‘Mission Impossible’ halts Italian filming amid coronavirus outbreak
    Greta Thunberg to join upcoming climate strike in Brussels
    Female IS terrorist from Antwerp sentenced to 5 years in prison
    Belgians travelling abroad asked to register online amid coronavirus fears
    First miniature forest in Brussels to be planted in Forest
    Coronavirus confirmed in Southern Italy, Austria and Croatia
    The untold stories of Belgium’s female resistance during World War I
    Stock markets worldwide tumble as coronavirus spreads
    New STIB bus line 56 will connect north of Brussels with EU quarter
    Tourists returning from Italy worried over lack of coronavirus checks
    Dutch ‘Peanut Butter Store’ opens first shop in Belgium
    Belgian arthouse cinemas named among best in Europe
    View more

    Post-Brexit talks begin next Monday

    Tuesday, 25 February 2020
    Credit: European Parliament (CC BY 2.0)

    The first round of post-Brexit talks between the United Kingdom and the European Union starts on Monday next in Brussels, EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday.

    The negotiations will begin on Monday afternoon and continue until Thursday.

    “We are ready,” Barnier said, adding that the talks will be “complicated and demanding” since they will be limited to a very short time given the British Government’s refusal to prolong the transition period that ends on 31 December of this year.

    He stressed, however, that the EU would not conclude an agreement at all cost.

    On the British side, the negotiators will be led by David Frost.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job