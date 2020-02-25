Post-Brexit talks begin next Monday...

The first round of post-Brexit talks between the United Kingdom and the European Union starts on Monday next in Brussels, EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday.

The negotiations will begin on Monday afternoon and continue until Thursday.

“We are ready,” Barnier said, adding that the talks will be “complicated and demanding” since they will be limited to a very short time given the British Government’s refusal to prolong the transition period that ends on 31 December of this year.

He stressed, however, that the EU would not conclude an agreement at all cost.

On the British side, the negotiators will be led by David Frost.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times