 
Commission to receive Greta Thunberg in the run-up to Europe's first climate policy
Friday, 28 February, 2020
    Friday, 28 February 2020
    Commission to receive Greta Thunberg in the run-up to Europe’s first climate policy

    Friday, 28 February 2020
    © Belga

    The European Commission will receive young climate activist Greta Thunberg on Wednesday, when it will discuss the EU’s first climate legislation, a spokesperson of the executive body said on Friday.

    The 17-year-old Swedish student will then participate in discussions with European parliamentarians.

    Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had announced in early December at the COP25 in Madrid that the executive body would, in March, propose Europe’s first ever law on climate, aimed at making the transition to climate neutrality by 2050 irreversible.

    The law is expected to cover the extension of emission quotas to all sectors concerned, the provision of clean, safe and affordable energy, strengthening the circular economy and defining a producer to consumer strategy as well as a strategy on biodiversity.

    Mrs. von der Leyen has now invited Greta Thunberg to an exchange of views on Wednesday morning with her and her commissioners.

    In the afternoon, the young activist will be received at the European Parliament by its Speaker, David Sassoli, before taking part in a debate with the parliamentary Committee on Environment, Public Health and Food Security on the legislation and the EU’s climate objectives.

    The flagbearer of the youths for climate movement will again be in Brussels on Friday 6 March for a European climate strike.

    Oscar Schneider
    Ther Brussels Times

