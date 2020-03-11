Coronavirus: Switzerland registers fourth fatality, reduces train service to Italy

Switzerland’s Chemins de fer fédéraux (CFF) has reduced its train service to Italy following exceptional measures by the Italian Government to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus, the railway company announced on Wednesday

The announcement came as Switzerland registered its fourth death from Covid-19, that of a 54-year-old patient at the Binningen Hospital.

According to the new schedule for the railway service to Italy, which took effect on Tuesday, direct trains from Geneva or Zurich to Venice will now stop at Milan, the CFF said in a press release.

Others routes will be shortened from Thursday between Switzerland and Milan. The trains concerned will stop at Chiasso or Briga.

These restrictions will apply until 5 April, according to the CFF, which said the Federal Transport Office had been informed. The railway utility added that, for the moment, it was not planning any other restrictions on international travel to and from Switzerland.

Italy’s Government issued a decree on Monday evening extending exceptional confinement measures to the entire country until 3 April.

Italy is the country worst affected by Covid-19 after China, with over 10,000 confirmed cases of infection and more than 630 deaths.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times