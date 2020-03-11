 
Coronavirus: Switzerland registers fourth fatality, reduces train service to Italy
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 11 March, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Switzerland registers fourth fatality, reduces train service...
How is SNCB fighting coronavirus?...
Coronavirus: 2 more deaths confirmed in Belgium...
Man attacked, accused of causing coronavirus in Belgium...
21 new professions in high demand include welder...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 11 March 2020
    Coronavirus: Switzerland registers fourth fatality, reduces train service to Italy
    How is SNCB fighting coronavirus?
    Coronavirus: 2 more deaths confirmed in Belgium
    Man attacked, accused of causing coronavirus in Belgium
    21 new professions in high demand include welder and pastry chef
    Revenge porn faces five years in prison and fine of €15,000 under new law
    ‘Unnoticed’ coronavirus cases confirmed at the Dutch/Belgian border
    KU Leuven begins online classes ‘as much as possible’
    Wallonia bans nursing home visits, Flanders doesn’t 
    What we know about the first coronavirus death in Belgium
    Four people quarantined on a cruise ship docked in Zeebrugge
    EU comes up with €25 billion in aid for companies during Covid crisis
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 314 confirmed cases
    Amazon launches in the Netherlands, and eyes Belgian market
    Coronavirus: Belgian venues begin to cancel concerts
    Council of State scraps 27 export licences for arms to Saudi Arabia
    Coronavirus: first death confirmed in Belgium
    Coronavirus: Ryanair suspends recruitment
    Belgian Pride to introduce diversity scan for corporate sponsors
    Belgium in Brief: First Coronavirus Death, Amazon Approaches
    View more

    Coronavirus: Switzerland registers fourth fatality, reduces train service to Italy

    Wednesday, 11 March 2020

    Switzerland’s Chemins de fer fédéraux (CFF) has reduced its train service to Italy following exceptional measures by the Italian Government to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus, the railway company announced on Wednesday

    The announcement came as Switzerland registered its fourth death from Covid-19, that of a 54-year-old patient at the Binningen Hospital.

    According to the new schedule for the railway service to Italy, which took effect on Tuesday, direct trains from Geneva or Zurich to Venice will now stop at Milan, the CFF said in a press release.

    Others routes will be shortened from Thursday between Switzerland and Milan. The trains concerned will stop at Chiasso or Briga.

    These restrictions will apply until 5 April, according to the CFF, which said the Federal Transport Office had been informed. The railway utility added that, for the moment, it was not planning any other restrictions on international travel to and from Switzerland.

    Italy’s Government issued a decree on Monday evening extending exceptional confinement measures to the entire country until 3 April.

    Italy is the country worst affected by Covid-19 after China, with over 10,000 confirmed cases of infection and more than 630 deaths.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job