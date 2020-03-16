 
Coronavirus: Brussels restaurants switch to delivery
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 16 March, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Brussels restaurants switch to delivery...
Coronavirus: citizens urged to donate face masks to...
PM to Belgian youth: ‘We cannot defeat the...
Murder of Brazilian human rights defender still unsolved...
Coronavirus: Wilmès given special powers to govern for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 16 March 2020
    Coronavirus: Brussels restaurants switch to delivery
    Coronavirus: citizens urged to donate face masks to hospital workers
    PM to Belgian youth: ‘We cannot defeat the coronavirus without you’
    Murder of Brazilian human rights defender still unsolved
    Coronavirus: Wilmès given special powers to govern for six months
    UK government defends wait and see approach
    Belgian laboratories are trying to improve efficiency
    Germany closes its borders with France, Austria and Switzerland
    Danish government will pay 75% of threatened private sector salaries
    Coronavirus: More that Europe needs to do to stop the virus
    Jan Vertonghen’s family victim of violent burglary
    Magnette torpedoes chance of a Belgian government of national emergency
    Cross-border shopping and dining described as “antisocial behaviour”
    ‘Final Four’ could conclude the Champions League
    Coronavirus: 886 confirmed cases in Belgium
    Vlaams Belang still in the lead in Flanders, Socialist Party on top in Brussels
    Coronavirus: calls for support to parents left in limbo
    Coronavirus: EU likely to enter a recession
    Coronavirus: Flemish government offers free volunteer insurance
    ‘Worse than after the terrorist attacks,’ says Brussels hotel sector
    View more

    Coronavirus: Brussels restaurants switch to delivery

    Monday, 16 March 2020
    Credit: Creative commons

    A roundup list published by VisitBrussels is attempting to draw attention to restaurants offering delivery and takeaway after Coronavirus measures have seen them close to customers.

    The list – published on the Visit.Brussels website – names a select number of restaurateurs offering delivery or takeout in an effort to ensure continued business during this unusual time.

    Across the capital, many restaurants have had to adapt their traditional business method in response to exceptional measures taken to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, which imposed the closure of bars and restaurants until 3 April.

    Takeaway orders and deliveries are possible, confirmed Friday the offices of the ministers of Independents Denis Ducarme and Public Health Maggie De Block.

    Related News

    Delivery service Deliveroo has already announced that it hopes to help restaurants, as much as possible by delivering their meals to homes, and taking additional measures for client/ rider safety.

    “Chefs can continue working and restaurant stocks can still be sold,” Deliveroo spokesperson Rodolphe Van Nuffel said. “It’s not much, given the impact of the measures, but we’ll help as much as possible,” he added.

    Rival service UberEATs has offered a similar service. “We understand that you may be relying more on food delivery right now. If you prefer, you can leave a note in the Uber Eats app to ask your delivery person to leave your food at the door,” the company said in a statement.

    A catastrophe

    The closing of bars and restaurants will be “a catastrophe” for the food and drinks industry, according to Philippe Trinne, vice-president of Horeca Bruxelles, the sector’s professional federation.

    “These are exceptional measures, extremely tough, but probably necessary faced with a worldwide pandemic,” he said. “The authorities have a lot of health data that we don’t have.”

    A series of government measures, however, aim to assist companies having trouble repaying debt as a result of the shutdown. Specifically for the horeca sector, economy minister announced a one-off payment of €4,000 for each business that has to close fully for the period — bars and restaurants, essentially — and €2,000 for those who have to close partially — shops other than food shops.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job