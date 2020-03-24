Belgian artists play Top Gun anthem in support of health care workers

After his video received a lot of positive response, he decided to share another video, playing the same theme song. Credit: Steven 'gaze' Sanders/Facebook

Several artists shared videos of themselves playing the Top Gun theme song after the guitarist of a Belgian metal band launched an initiative for health care workers during the new coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

On Saturday, Steven Sanders, the guitarist of Belgian metal band Spoil Engine, shared a video on Facebook in which he played the theme song of the popular movie Top Gun, to thank “all the top gunners in the health care sector in and around [the city of] Roeselare.”

The Hoogleedsesteenweg, a usually very busy road, in the city of Roeselare in the province of West Flanders was very quiet because of Belgium’s shutdown. “It is 8:00 PM, and I cannot hear any applause, it is very quiet here. But we will change that right now,” Sanders said in the video.

After his video received a lot of positive response, he decided to share another video, playing the same theme song, at 8:00 PM the next day.

When Sanders started seeing many videos of other musicians following his example, he created a Facebook page called ‘Top Gunners in the health care sector’, on which he shares all the videos he finds and encourages others to play as well.

“In honour of Top Gunners in the healthcare sector. Come out of your room at 8:00 PM, play the Top Gun theme, or something else. Just plug and play. LOUD,” the page says.

