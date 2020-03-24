 
Belgian artists play Top Gun anthem in support of health care workers
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 24 March, 2020
Latest News:
Doctors: don’t treat lockdown like car-free Sunday...
Belgian artists play Top Gun anthem in support...
Belgium destroyed millions of mouth masks ahead of...
Coronavirus: how to help the homeless...
Belgium joins European clinical trials for treatment against...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 24 March 2020
    Doctors: don’t treat lockdown like car-free Sunday
    Belgian artists play Top Gun anthem in support of health care workers
    Belgium destroyed millions of mouth masks ahead of outbreak
    Coronavirus: how to help the homeless
    Belgium joins European clinical trials for treatment against coronavirus
    Coronavirus: UK goes on lockdown
    Belgian air quality has significantly improved since Saturday
    ‘No evidence’ that your pet can give you coronavirus
    Coronavirus: Infected health care staff get back 90% of salary
    Flanders imposes preschool Dutch tests
    Coronavirus: First homeless person tests positive at Samusocial
    Workers sent on temporary unemployment to get up to €1,500 net
    France gives free travel to health care workers
    UN calls for ‘immediate global ceasefire’ to fight coronavirus
    About 1,600 terror victims file for compensation
    Coronavirus: one in seven drivers broke lockdown rules
    Coronavirus: thousands volunteer as back-up medical staff in Flanders
    Fake vaccines and medical supplies being sold online, police warns
    Belgian Roadside assistance files for temporary unemployment
    Health care centres report ongoing shortage of medical supplies
    View more

    Belgian artists play Top Gun anthem in support of health care workers

    Tuesday, 24 March 2020
    After his video received a lot of positive response, he decided to share another video, playing the same theme song. Credit: Steven 'gaze' Sanders/Facebook

    Several artists shared videos of themselves playing the Top Gun theme song after the guitarist of a Belgian metal band launched an initiative for health care workers during the new coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

    On Saturday, Steven Sanders, the guitarist of Belgian metal band Spoil Engine, shared a video on Facebook in which he played the theme song of the popular movie Top Gun, to thank “all the top gunners in the health care sector in and around [the city of] Roeselare.”

    The Hoogleedsesteenweg, a usually very busy road, in the city of Roeselare in the province of West Flanders was very quiet because of Belgium’s shutdown. “It is 8:00 PM, and I cannot hear any applause, it is very quiet here. But we will change that right now,” Sanders said in the video.

    After his video received a lot of positive response, he decided to share another video, playing the same theme song, at 8:00 PM the next day.

    When Sanders started seeing many videos of other musicians following his example, he created a Facebook page called ‘Top Gunners in the health care sector’, on which he shares all the videos he finds and encourages others to play as well.

    “In honour of Top Gunners in the healthcare sector. Come out of your room at 8:00 PM, play the Top Gun theme, or something else. Just plug and play. LOUD,” the page says.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job