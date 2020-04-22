 
Bozar director calls for exit strategy for cultural sector
Wednesday, 22 April, 2020
    Bozar director calls for exit strategy for cultural sector
    Coronavirus: anarchists call for violence against police
    Climate change: 2019 Europe’s warmest year on record
    Belgian PM laments lockdown recommendations leak
    Coronavirus: Berlin’s cultural life restarts from 4 May
    Belgium in Brief: How To Leave A Lockdown
    British wing of Le Pain Quotidien on the verge of bankruptcy
    Coronavirus: Flemish companies ‘ready’ to get back to business
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s death toll tops 6,000
    After the crisis, some shops may decide not to reopen
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 41,889 confirmed cases
    Leaving lockdown: how it could happen in Belgium
    Coronavirus: Flemish mayors push for clarity on use of face masks
    The Flemish trust in science, but not so much in scientists
    Netherlands to reopen primary schools from 11 May
    Coronavirus: transport firms want mandatory face masks
    Poll: 90% favour more teleworking after confinement
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s high death toll will deter tourists
    Face masks cost up to 2.5 times more in online pharmacies
    Coronavirus: Pharmaceutical industry feels ‘resilient’ to crisis
    View more

    Bozar director calls for exit strategy for cultural sector

    Wednesday, 22 April 2020
    Paul Dujardin © Belga

    Paul Dujardin, director-general of the Centre for Fine Arts Bozar in Brussels, has called for those considering an exit strategy to take the country out of its current lockdown to keep in mind the cultural sector, which might not survive without massive support.

    In an open letter published on the Bozar website, Dujardin writes, “The lockdown has hit the culture sector especially hard. When people are told to stay at home they can’t go to a concert or an exhibition together. This is particularly sad at a time when everyone is in need of comfort, inspiration and wonder. Art can’t beat coronavirus – only science can do that – but art will be vital in healing the wounds inflicted by the crisis.”

    The performing arts, he writes, accounts for 4.2% of GDP in the European Union, while the crisis has also affected other areas, such as the opening of museums and concert halls, and the production of films and TV series. The effects can be felt ever farther afield.

    “For example, the cancellation of the summer festivals has meant that potato farmers have had to destroy hundreds of tonnes of potatoes because… fewer people will be eating French fries. This is just one example of the complex ripple effects.”

    One area where the crisis has had a stimulating effect is digital culture.

    “Exhibitions will have an online presence. The streaming figures for readings, concerts and theatre performances will skyrocket. But we all know that an opera or an intimate concert on your laptop can never replace the real thing. And it is far from a business model. The bottom line is certain: the industry won’t survive economically without massive government support.”

    Dujardin quotes the French 17th century philosopher Pascal, who said that all of humanity’s problems stem from one thing: the inability to sit quietly in a room alone – a claim worth bearing in mind now many of us are forced to do just that.

    “People are social animals. They thrive on new ideas, contact, encounters and perspectives. Quiet and solitude can be beneficial when recovering from a period of hectic activity. But if it goes on for too long it leads to depression and, ultimately, madness,” he writes.

    The role of culture may in fact become even more important in a post-coronavirus world, he suggests, as art helps us to understand and process the new world we will one day soon emerge into.

    “Today we need the world to save art, only to ensure that the roles will be reversed afterwards. Soon our artists will be sorely needed to lend shape, sense and content to the post-coronavirus era.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

