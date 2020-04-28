 
Belgian bishops want gradual resumption of celebrations in churches
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 28 April, 2020
Latest News:
Belgian bishops want gradual resumption of celebrations in...
Coronavirus: over 50 patients helped with anti-rheumatic drug...
Coronavirus: France wants to ramp up testing and...
Coronavirus: 41% of care centre residents with symptoms...
Lockdown: Wallonia to allow nursing home visits again...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 28 April 2020
    Belgian bishops want gradual resumption of celebrations in churches
    Coronavirus: over 50 patients helped with anti-rheumatic drug
    Coronavirus: France wants to ramp up testing and tracing
    Coronavirus: 41% of care centre residents with symptoms tested positive
    Lockdown: Wallonia to allow nursing home visits again
    Portugal will lift state of emergency from 3 May
    Carrefours in Spain to sell face masks, will Belgium follow?
    Bank notes ‘do not represent a significant risk of infection’
    Coronavirus: traffic in Flanders slowly increasing again
    Delivery of tests will increase five-fold in May, predicts WHO
    Number of electric bike journeys has doubled, says Billy Bike
    Coronavirus: Austria to progressively lift lockdown from 1 May
    Belgians develop anonymous contact tracing system
    Cotton, wool, silk: fabric used for face masks ‘not important’
    Belgium in Brief: The Mask Dilemma
    Coronavirus: nurseries to reopen normally from 4 May
    Coronavirus: 134 new deaths, 123 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Face masks ‘give false sense of security,’ says De Block
    Even ‘worst case’ EVs pollute less than traditional vehicles, study finds
    Coronavirus: Germany’s infection rate increases
    View more

    Belgian bishops want gradual resumption of celebrations in churches

    Tuesday, 28 April 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgian bishops want to gradually resume the liturgical celebrations, they said on Tuesday.

    They want to resume their activities, in consultation with the leaders of all the recognised worship services in Belgium as well as with the federal government and the federated entities, they said in a statement.

    The bishops were “particularly sensitive to the desire often expressed to be able to participate again ‘in person’ in celebrations,” they said, but added that the standards of health protection will have to be respected “because it is the health and responsibility of all.”

    Additionally, the bishops ask that “the phasing of the resumption of the celebrations will be integrated into the broad lines defined by the National Security Council and the governments on 24 April,” they added.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job