Belgian bishops want gradual resumption of celebrations in churches

Belgian bishops want to gradually resume the liturgical celebrations, they said on Tuesday.

They want to resume their activities, in consultation with the leaders of all the recognised worship services in Belgium as well as with the federal government and the federated entities, they said in a statement.

The bishops were “particularly sensitive to the desire often expressed to be able to participate again ‘in person’ in celebrations,” they said, but added that the standards of health protection will have to be respected “because it is the health and responsibility of all.”

Additionally, the bishops ask that “the phasing of the resumption of the celebrations will be integrated into the broad lines defined by the National Security Council and the governments on 24 April,” they added.

The Brussels Times