 
Hallerbos “most peaceful in 25 years” say forest rangers
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 29 April, 2020
Latest News:
Hallerbos “most peaceful in 25 years” say forest...
Coronavirus: Wallonia to finalise nursing home testing by...
In race to deliver face masks to citizens,...
Coronavirus: 170 new deaths, 174 hospital admissions in...
Lufthansa “will not abandon Brussels Airlines”...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 29 April 2020
    Hallerbos “most peaceful in 25 years” say forest rangers
    Coronavirus: Wallonia to finalise nursing home testing by Sunday
    In race to deliver face masks to citizens, Brussels mayors go solo
    Coronavirus: 170 new deaths, 174 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Lufthansa “will not abandon Brussels Airlines”
    150 refuse collectors perform the haka in Ghent
    Only 1 in 4 drink more during lockdown
    Reports of child abuse more than doubled, says Child Focus
    Coronavirus: Spanish police break up Belgian’s party in Ibiza villa
    Auditors have problems doing their work during the crisis
    Brussels rolls out 40km of cycle paths to ready lockdown phase-out
    Employers: child care more important to workers than health and safety
    Lockdown in Greece: Strict rules but lax enforcement
    Lockdown: certain students set to return to school on 29 May
    Belgian bishops want gradual resumption of celebrations in churches
    Coronavirus: over 50 patients helped with anti-rheumatic drug
    Coronavirus: France wants to ramp up testing and tracing
    Coronavirus: 41% of care centre residents with symptoms tested positive
    Lockdown: Wallonia to allow nursing home visits again
    Portugal will lift state of emergency from 3 May
    View more

    Hallerbos “most peaceful in 25 years” say forest rangers

    Wednesday, 29 April 2020
    The Hallerbos in full bloom. © David Edgar - Wikimedia

    The Hallerbos, a bluebell wood near the city of Halle in Flemish Brabant, has never been so quiet in 25 years, according to forest ranger Pierre Kestemont.

    This is the time of year when the bluebells (Hyacinthoides non-scripta) which carpet the floor of the forest are at their bluest. Normally, the sight attracts thousands of visitors a day for as long as the phenomenon lasts. But not in 2020.

    The Flemish agency for nature and forests (ANB) issued a reminder to the public that the coronavirus confinement is still in place, and no exceptions are made for leaving home to visit the blooming of nature, no matter how brief it may be.

    “It’s been completely different from other years,” Kestemont told the VRT. “So peaceful, and then the blooming came much earlier than other years. The people from this area certainly appreciate the peace.”

    And while those living near the woods are enjoying the peace and quiet, the creatures that live in the forest itself benefit even more.

    “For the birds and the deer it’s a good thing that there aren’t people visiting from sunrise to sunset, and wandering around everywhere,” he said. “It’s also good for the plants that there are far fewer visitors trampling the flowers to get a good photograph. There’s been no damage this year, so that’s definitely good news for the wood.”

    The lack of visitors has meant a change in the task for the forest rangers, but there is still plenty for them to do, he said.

    “There are some jobs that have gone away, so there are no temporary toilets in the woods, and not so much to watch over. On the other hand our job as forest ranger also includes enforcing the ban on gatherings. The job is different from other years.”

    The Hallerbos was part of a primeval forest stretching from the Senne, which flows through Brussels, to the valley of the Meuse. Until the second half of the 18th century the forest was still joined to the Sonian Forest. The Hallerbos was decimated by occupying German troops in the First World War, looking for wood for the construction of trenches. Most of the trees we see nowadays date back to the replanting efforts that took place between 1930 and 1950.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job