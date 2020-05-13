‘World’s best beer’ is back on sale in Belgium

Westvleteren’s monks will sell their Trappist beer again at the Westvleteren Abbey from Thursday evening, they announced on Wednesday.

Sales at the abbey in West Flanders had been interrupted for several weeks due to the coronavirus crisis.

Plexiglass protective walls have been placed in the abbey’s sales centre and social distancing must be respected at all times.

Related Articles

The sales are intended only for private individuals. From Thursday onwards and for a temporary period, fans will be able to buy three cases instead of two via the online shop.

The monks changed their beer sales system about a year ago, accepting only online orders. One of the aims of this move was to avoid massive purchases of the popular beer, which has been rated as the world’s best beer several times by RateBeer.com.

“In De Vrede,” the tavern next to the abbey, remains closed for the time being.

The Brussels Times