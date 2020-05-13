 
‘World’s best beer’ is back on sale in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 13 May, 2020
Latest News:
A second lockdown would be ‘a bloodbath’ warns...
Brussels hairdressers eager to reopen...
Austria and Germany to reopen border on 15...
Brussels public transport disrupted for third day in...
‘World’s best beer’ is back on sale in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 13 May 2020
    A second lockdown would be ‘a bloodbath’ warns employers’ federation
    Brussels hairdressers eager to reopen
    Austria and Germany to reopen border on 15 June
    Brussels public transport disrupted for third day in a row
    ‘World’s best beer’ is back on sale in Belgium
    Coronavirus: over 6,000 children under 5 could die a day due to weakened health systems, says UNICEF
    Doctors who share patient details with corona tracers could be prosecuted
    Parents fear infection at school more than learning delay
    Customers can refuse coronavirus price hikes
    Tour operator TUI plans to cut 8,000 jobs worldwide
    Coronavirus shuts down Belgium’s only nude beach
    Finance minister to meet Lufthansa boss over future of Brussels Airlines
    Coronavirus: Belgium studies treatment with recovered patients’ plasma
    Belgium passes bill to temporarily halt home foreclosures
    Belgian tanning centres allowed to reopen
    Antwerp pharmacists will distribute 600,000 free masks
    More details on Spain’s 14-day traveller quarantine
    China launches two satellites to support ‘Internet of Things’ project
    Colruyt invests in Brussels’ insect-based bars
    Brussels Airlines: Belgian government was unaware of layoffs
    View more

    ‘World’s best beer’ is back on sale in Belgium

    Wednesday, 13 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Westvleteren’s monks will sell their Trappist beer again at the Westvleteren Abbey from Thursday evening, they announced on Wednesday.

    Sales at the abbey in West Flanders had been interrupted for several weeks due to the coronavirus crisis.

    Plexiglass protective walls have been placed in the abbey’s sales centre and social distancing must be respected at all times.

    Related Articles

     

    The sales are intended only for private individuals. From Thursday onwards and for a temporary period, fans will be able to buy three cases instead of two via the online shop.

    The monks changed their beer sales system about a year ago, accepting only online orders. One of the aims of this move was to avoid massive purchases of the popular beer, which has been rated as the world’s best beer several times by RateBeer.com.

    “In De Vrede,” the tavern next to the abbey, remains closed for the time being.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job