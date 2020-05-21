 
Long lockdown weekend activities sheet
Thursday, 21 May, 2020
    Long lockdown weekend activities sheet

    Thursday, 21 May 2020
    Last month, the Berlin zoo staff gave the couple an egg to adopt. Credit: Belga

    Starting with the ascension holiday on Thursday, Belgium is entering into a long weekend under lockdown. 

    While no true excursions are permitted until further notice, the latest measures mean that some cultural visits are permitted, as well as some personal activities. It is worth noting, however, that while some rules have been relaxed, those still in place have no room for bending. 

    So, here’s what you can do and what to look out for: 

    First thing – Keep your Receipt: Visitors to anything in this list are advised to keep your tickets after payment. They will be used as proof in case of check to justify your trip.

    Get Cultured: Visits to museums and other cultural attractions, such as historical buildings are allowed, but only if the institution sets up a ticket system online and takes appropriate measures regarding social distancing. Not all are open, so make sure and check ahead. 

    Be an animal: Going to the zoo is allowed, but only if they have an online ticket system.

    See some nature: parks, gardens and nature reserves are open, but picnics and sunbathing is not allowed.

    Go to market: Smaller markets in the open air, up to a maximum of 50 stalls, can be open. A circulation plan has to be drawn up, and vendors and other staff have to wear masks. Customers are strongly advised to do the same.

    Go to your second home: After a day of confusion, travel to your second home is officially allowed. More here.

    Staying in shape: Sports clubs can start training, but only in the open air. A coach has to be present and a maximum of 20 people can take part. Cafeterias remain closed.

    Self Care:  In theory, you can also take advantage of this weekend to go to the hairdresser, the barber, the beautician, or the tattooist. However, the need to book means that most places across the country already have a long wait. 

    Driving – from place to place: WHile you can drive your car this weekend, the reason must be for one of the authorized activities, travelling from points A to B

    This is a more targeting version of our general Phase 2 cheat sheet for the full version click here 

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

