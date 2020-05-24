Spain opens borders to tourists from July...

Spain had previously imposed a 14-day quarantine for arrivals into the country, similar to the plan announced by the UK on 22 May. Credit: © Belga

Foreign tourists will be able to return to Spain from July, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Saturday, while arrivals had been suspended since the introduction of the containment in mid-March.

“As you know, Spain receives more than 80 million visitors a year. I am announcing that from July, the entry of foreign tourists into Spain will resume in safe conditions,” he told a press conference.

“Foreign tourists can also start planning their holidays in our country. Spain needs tourism, and tourism needs safety in both origin and destination. We will guarantee that tourists will not run any risks, nor will they bring any risk to our country,” he added.

According to Sanchez, this call was the result of weeks of planning by central and regional governments. “We’re sending everyone a message today: Spain will be waiting for you from July,” he said.

“From next Tuesday (May 26), when all of the country is in Phase 1, the government will declare 10 days official mourning – the longest in the history of our democracy,” said Sanchez.

“Flags will fly at half-mast on all public buildings and all naval vessels and when the scale-down is over, the Head of State will preside over a homage” to the over 28,600 people victims, he added.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times