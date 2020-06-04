Tomorrowland will organise a digital festival this summer...

As a regular edition of the Tomorrowland music festival cannot be organised because of the coronavirus this summer, the organisers will organise a digital edition on the last weekend of July.

Initially, the festival was set to take place over the last two weekends of July, but the digital alternative, called “Tomorrowland around the world,” will only take place during the last weekend of the month, on 25 and 26 July from 3:00 PM to 1:00 AM on both days, on the festival’s website.

People will be able to use their computer, smartphone or tablet to navigate the digital festival terrain, and discover the new music of their favourite DJs.

The digital version of the festival will have eight different stages, including the classics Atmosphere, Core, Freedom and Elixir, and three new stages specially designed for the digital version. The iconic main stage, that Tomorrowland is famous for, will also be present.

“We now have the mainstage, that is normally built up in De Schorre in Boom, completely in 3D,” spokesperson Debby Wilmsen told VRT. “The stages are in 3D, but the DJs are real. They are going to play their DJ set live in that 3D environment. So they will not be replaced by a drawing or an avatar,” she added.

The names of the DJs who will perform will not be announced until 15 June.

Tomorrowland – Around the World – The digital festival. On July 25th & 26th, the first chapter in The Reflection of Love will be written. Prepare for a spectacular two-day digital music festival experience on a new location. Tickets will go on sale on June 18th. pic.twitter.com/GWgf8SRtZS — Tomorrowland (@tomorrowland) June 4, 2020

Tickets for one day cost €12.5, and €20 for both days. If you choose a two-day ticket, you will have access to the festival environment for another week, and will be able to revisit things. Tickets will go on sale from 18 June.

“Everyone from all over the world will be able to buy a ticket,” said Wilmsen. “There’s no age limit, so people under the age of 18 can also participate,” she added.

Whether this digital edition will become a fixed value over the next years remains to be seen. “We are going to have to wait and see how everything goes and what the reactions are, and who knows, it might get a sequel in the future,” Wilmsen added.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times