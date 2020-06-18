 
VRT accused of censorship after cutting Vlaams Belang joke
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 18 June, 2020
Latest News:
VRT accused of censorship after cutting Vlaams Belang...
Belgian contact tracing app to be developed by...
Flanders fights fish fraud with DNA tool...
Coronavirus infection partially closes Walloon school...
Belgium in Brief: Bottom Of The Class...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 18 June 2020
    VRT accused of censorship after cutting Vlaams Belang joke
    Belgian contact tracing app to be developed by September
    Flanders fights fish fraud with DNA tool
    Coronavirus infection partially closes Walloon school
    Belgium in Brief: Bottom Of The Class
    Coronavirus: 104 new infections, 10 deaths in Belgium
    Extinction Rebellion plans mass protest in Brussels despite ban
    Belgian Coronavirus response ranks worst in global study
    Sentenced to 21 years for murder one year ago, now applying for early release
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s new figures delayed due to lab mistake
    Flemish minister promises zero tolerance on discrimination in job offers
    Healthcare staff given incorrect instructions on face mask use
    Belgium warned that new elections could be inevitable by September
    Petrol prices to peak on Friday
    Lockdown-exit group working on a coronavirus threat-level system
    Police chief acknowledges ‘slip-ups’, denies institutional racism
    Ghent removes Leopold II statue: ‘His criminal actions do not deserve tribute’
    Airport temperature checks break data privacy laws, watchdog says
    House of European History reopens with exhibition on corona crisis
    Parliament approves commission on Belgium’s colonial past
    View more

    VRT accused of censorship after cutting Vlaams Belang joke

    Thursday, 18 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Flemish public broadcaster VRT’s decision to cut a sequence from its satirical programme “De Ideale Wereld” following criticism from a Vlaams Belang-associated board member, has sparked a lively debate in Flanders.

    The sequence dates back to 30 April and concerns a joke by Flemish comedian Geert Hoste, in which he says that Vlaams Belang members do a Hitler salute to recognise each other when wearing a mask.

    Olivier Goris, the director of programmes on the VRT’s television channels Eén and Canvas, is said to have apologised to the entire board of directors.

    Related Articles

     

    “Political pressure was obviously exerted through the board of directors and its president gave in. That is the biggest problem,” said Groen deputy Elisabeth Meuleman, chair of the Flemish parliament’s media committee. “This is a dangerous precedent,” she underlined.

    “The Ombudsman should normally be consulted. The board of directors should not deal with the content of the programmes,” Meuleman added, saying that “we are close to what can be called censorship.”

    “This sends a completely wrong signal,” Hannelore Goeman of the Dutch-speaking socialist party agreed.

    “The fact that the far right has managed to get the board of directors to change the content of a programme is very worrying,” said Katia Segers, a parliamentarian and media specialist.

    “The VRT must never bow to political pressure. We must absolutely avoid reverting to a politicized public channel. VRT is strong enough not to give in to these pressures,” she added.

    Parties to the right of the political spectrum have commented as well. “If the VRT has indeed acceded to the request of its Vlaams Belang director, we have a fundamental problem”, said liberal parliamentarian Stephanie D’Hose.

    Vlaams Belang itself introduced a resolution against media censorship in the plenary session of the Flemish Parliament on Wednesday, D’Hose pointed out.

    Flemish Christian-democrat Sammy Mahdi also reacted. “Attempting to silence the public broadcaster. I would almost dare to say that these are Nazi practices,” he tweeted.

    The VRT’s management is expected in Flemish Parliament on Thursday afternoon to present its annual report for 2019.

    The Brussels Times