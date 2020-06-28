EU postpones decision on border reopening...

The Croatian EU presidency had given member states until Saturday evening to vote on a list of countries drawn up on Friday, which the EU would open its borders for, but some member states have asked for more time to decide.

The EU’s proposed list of countries of which citizens would be allowed to travel to Europe contains fourteen countries: Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.

China is added, on condition of reciprocity to let EU travellers in.

Travellers from Andorra, Monaco, the Vatican and San Marino are also admitted in the EU from 1 July.

The list does not include The United States and represents a major blow to the American image globally.

For a country to be admitted on the list of entry, the EU proposal sets several epidemiological criteria. In particular a rate of new cases of Covid-19 close to or below 16 per 100,000 inhabitants (average in the EU) over the last 14 days.

“It is difficult to predict an outcome,” an EU diplomatic source told AFP news agency, but the presidency hopes to be able to vote on Monday,” he added.

