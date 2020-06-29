Brussels’ AB will resume concerts from September...

As of September, the Brussels concert hall Ancienne Belgique (AB) will resume its concert performances on a small scale, the organisation announced.

The venue will organise concerts for a live audience again after the summer. “As is to be expected, they will be small-scale and, of course, (mainly) Belgian,” the organisation stated on its website.

The programme will be communicated in July and August.

The Main Hall will temporarily become the AB Theatre, with a capacity of 200 people. The focus will be on intimate shows, and artists will be asked to play stripped down sets of their music, or to share new material.

AB Salon concerts will move to the AB Club, where the audience will have to be seated, with a capacity of 40 people.

Additionally, ticket revenue will go entirely to the artists this fall. “Support that artists sorely need, seeing as their incomes have been decimated or even reduced to nothing during these times,” AB said.

2020 will be rounded off in ABnormally fine manner! Time to cautiously look ahead to the approaching autumn, one with new & notable changes.

Additionally, AB will make its spaces available to Brussels’ cultural organisations in neatly defined periods. The organisation has launched a call via the BKO (Brussels Kunstenoverleg), which is affiliated with no less than 175 Brussels organisations.

The concert venue closed its doors in early March, even before Belgium implemented its lockdown measures.

