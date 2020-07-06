Rock Werchter confirms 21 names for 2021 festival...

Belgian rock festival Rock Werchter has already set its eyes on 2021, with 21 names confirmed for the next edition of the festival.

In an announcement made on Sunday, the organisation confirmed that some of the artists who were booked for this year will play next year instead. These are the already confirmed names: twenty-one pilots, PIXIES, The Lumineers, Thom Yorke Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, Rag’n’Bone Man, Mike Skinner and The Streets, Cigarettes After Sex, Miles Kane, Fontaines D.C. GoGo Penguin, Cavetown, Big Thief, girl in red, Black Pumas and The Dead South.

These bands will be joined by Gorillaz, alt-J, Jamie xx, Royal Blood, Nothing But Thieves and boy pablo.

This building lineup is good news for people who already purchased a ticket for the festival this summer before it was cancelled because of the new coronavirus (Covid-19). Despite a clamour from fans, they did not get their money back, but were given a voucher for 2021 or 2022.

“Exceptionally and under strict conditions, a credit can be granted instead of a refund. A measure that protects the consumer but also limits the impact of the current crisis on the organisers,” a statement on the festival’s website said. The festival explicitly stated that this arrangement has been discussed with the Federal Minister for Economy and Consumer Affairs, Nathalie Muylle.

The festival will take place from 1 to 4 July 2021, and tickets will go on sale from Friday 10 July at 10:00 AM via ticketmaster.be. All people with a ticket for 2020, will receive a mail with instructions on how to proceed.

The Brussels Times