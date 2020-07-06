 
Rock Werchter confirms 21 names for 2021 festival
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 06 July, 2020
Latest News:
Rock Werchter confirms 21 names for 2021 festival...
Coronavirus: Expert group to review travel measures for...
Lockdown: Flemish businesses received more than €1 billion...
Tourist travel should not be allowed yet, says...
Drivers take a knee at Austrian Grand Prix...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 06 July 2020
    Rock Werchter confirms 21 names for 2021 festival
    Coronavirus: Expert group to review travel measures for at-risk returnees
    Lockdown: Flemish businesses received more than €1 billion in compensation
    Tourist travel should not be allowed yet, says Marc Van Ranst
    Drivers take a knee at Austrian Grand Prix
    Congo expels three Belgians over racist comments about Pierre Kompany
    Poland’s president wants to ban adoptions by same-sex couples
    Brussels students protest headscarf ban in education
    No suspects arrested after deadly shooting in Brussels on Sunday
    Brussels after Covid-19: cycling, tourism apps win residents’ hearts
    Belgium’s food was safer in 2019, and consumers better informed
    Belgium changes travel advice for Spain following local lockdown
    Belgium urged to lift travel restrictions for cross-borders couples
    Research: Covid-19 crisis ‘highlighted inequalities in society’
    Commission drafts negotiating frameworks for Albania and North Macedonia
    More than 200 scientists dispute WHO theory on Covid-19 transmission
    Young man dies in shooting in Brussels
    Coronavirus: trend of new infections declines, Belgium averages 83 per day
    Fresco honouring George Floyd and Adama Traoré defaced in France
    Police seize 18 lorries and €40,000 in fines in suspected transport fraud
    View more

    Rock Werchter confirms 21 names for 2021 festival

    Monday, 06 July 2020

    Belgian rock festival Rock Werchter has already set its eyes on 2021, with 21 names confirmed for the next edition of the festival.

    In an announcement made on Sunday, the organisation confirmed that some of the artists who were booked for this year will play next year instead. These are the already confirmed names: twenty-one pilots, PIXIES, The Lumineers, Thom Yorke Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, Rag’n’Bone Man, Mike Skinner and The Streets, Cigarettes After Sex, Miles Kane, Fontaines D.C. GoGo Penguin, Cavetown, Big Thief, girl in red, Black Pumas and The Dead South.

    These bands will be joined by Gorillaz, alt-J, Jamie xx, Royal Blood, Nothing But Thieves and boy pablo.

    This building lineup is good news for people who already purchased a ticket for the festival this summer before it was cancelled because of the new coronavirus (Covid-19). Despite a clamour from fans, they did not get their money back, but were given a voucher for 2021 or 2022.

    “Exceptionally and under strict conditions, a credit can be granted instead of a refund. A measure that protects the consumer but also limits the impact of the current crisis on the organisers,” a statement on the festival’s website said. The festival explicitly stated that this arrangement has been discussed with the Federal Minister for Economy and Consumer Affairs, Nathalie Muylle.

    The festival will take place from 1 to 4 July 2021, and tickets will go on sale from Friday 10 July at 10:00 AM via ticketmaster.be. All people with a ticket for 2020, will receive a mail with instructions on how to proceed.

    The Brussels Times