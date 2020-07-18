Belgium mints a 2.5 euro coin to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 1920 Antwerp Olympic Games

The Royal Belgian Mint presents a new 2.5 euro coin, minted to commemorate the hundredth anniversary of the Summer Olympic Games in Antwerp.

The first coin was presented on Thursday in Antwerp.

In 1920, the Summer Olympic Games was held in Antwerp and “was rich in novelties”, according to the Belgian Mint.

“Belgian fencer Victor Boin was the first athlete taking the Olympic Oath. It is also in Antwerp that the Olympic flag with the five rings is hoisted for the very first time, representing the five continents in harmony.”

Belgium won 14 gold, 11 silver and 11 bronze medals in the 1920 Olympics.

The 2.5 euro coin will be minted in a maximum of 50,000 copies. Two versions are available: one with, and one without colour in the Belgian flag.

The front side represents a discus thrower as well as the Olympic stadium in Antwerp, on which the Belgian flag flies.

