National Day: What’s open in Belgium?...

As the coronavirus crisis means that Belgium’s regular festivities on its National Day have to be adjusted to comply with the health measures, many businesses also operate on a different schedule today.

On Tuesday, as with other public holidays, public and administration services, such as postal services, will not operate, and neither will banks.

Belgium’s national railway service, SNCB, as well as bus service De Lijn and Brussels public transport STIB, will continue to operate, but will follow the Sunday service schedule.

Carrefour shops will be open on Tuesday, as well as some of Delhaize’s smaller Shop’n’Go markets, but Aldi and Lidl stores will be closed. Colruyt shops will also remain closed, but those located in the Ardennes and at the coast will remain open before noon.

Most shopping malls and retail shops will be shut down as well, including the Woluwe Shopping Center and Docks Bruxsel.

Most other stores on the Rue Neuve in Brussels, will also close their doors on Tuesday. Others, such as vintage clothing shops Melting Pot Kilo at the Bourse and the Marolles, however, remain open.

While many museums, such as the Museum of the City of Brussels, the Art & History Museum and the MIMA, stay closed on Belgium’s National Day, others such as the Royal Museum of Fine Arts, and the Africa Museum will receive visitors. Tickets will have to be bought online and in advance, to comply with the coronavirus measures.

Public parks will stay open as well, but the coronavirus measures prohibit gatherings with more than 15 people.

Most cafes, bars and restaurants, as well as take away services, will remain open across the country. However, to comply with the health measures, it is possible that you will not be allowed in without a reservation.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times