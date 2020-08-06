   
Clip of ‘superhero’ Marc Van Ranst faces criticism from right-wing MPs
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 06 August, 2020
Latest News:
Clip of ‘superhero’ Marc Van Ranst faces criticism...
Belgian arrivals to be added to UK government...
Dutch businessman pockets half a billion from sale...
Brussels ramps up contact tracing and coronavirus testing...
More seals return to the Scheldt river due...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 06 August 2020
    Clip of ‘superhero’ Marc Van Ranst faces criticism from right-wing MPs
    Belgian arrivals to be added to UK government 14-day quarantine list
    Dutch businessman pockets half a billion from sale of Brussels Finance Tower
    Brussels ramps up contact tracing and coronavirus testing
    More seals return to the Scheldt river due to cleaner water
    Heatwave: Belgium faces 30°C for at least a week
    Brussels ready to impose face masks across entire territory as infections surge
    Belgium in Brief: The Curve Slowly Rises In Brussels
    Belgium’s regions audit ammonium nitrate stocks following Beirut explosion
    Brussels records fastest hike of new coronavirus infections in Belgium
    Decision on Belgian aid to Beirut expected today
    Partner confesses to killing former Aalst mayor in her sleep
    Man thrown out of Belgian IKEA for secretly shopping with wife
    Belgian average settles at 533 new coronavirus infections per day
    Trump expects Belgium to increase military spending
    Germany lists Antwerp province as high-risk destination
    235 complaints against police in enforcement of coronavirus measures
    Former interior minister argues Antwerp curfew is illegal
    ‘Kafkaesque’ system undermines Belgium’s contact tracing efforts, local mayor says
    Belgium allows travel to most of Switzerland again
    View more
    Share article:

    Clip of ‘superhero’ Marc Van Ranst faces criticism from right-wing MPs

    Thursday, 06 August 2020
    Actor Kevin Janssens, who plays Marc Van Ranst in the controversial video. Credit: Belga

    A clip by Belgian weekly HUMO in which actor Kevin Janssens plays an exaggerated version of virologist Marc Van Ranst faces criticism from the right, but Interfederal Equal Opportunities Centre Unia sees no criminal offences with regard to the video.

    The video takes the form of a trailer for a film about superhero Marc Van Ranst. Among other things, he enforces corona measures on a barbecue of Flemish-nationalists by grabbing a big gun and shooting at those present.

    The clip is inspired by an incident with Vlaams Belang MP Dries Van Langenhove, who was caught at a barbecue with friends in May when this was not allowed according to the coronavirus measures.

    Related Articles

     

    Van Langenhove was not amused with the clip, and others also expressed their dissatisfaction via social media. Right-wing parliamentarian Theo Francken thinks it goes “much too far”.

    “By criminalising political opponents and murdering them ‘for fun’, the left is playing with fire,” Francken tweeted, adding that it’s “criminal, possibly, but certainly reprehensible.”

    Unia received reports about the film, but sees it as satire or humour. “Punishable (inciting) means that there must be a malicious intent (a special intent). This is obviously not present here. In the end the public prosecutor’s office decides, but there must always be a special intent”, it says there.

    The editors of HUMO were not asked to have the film removed. Vincent Loozen, responsible for video at HUMO, also remains behind it. “It’s satire and absolutely over the top. That’s the idea behind it,” he said.

    The video can be found here.

    The Brussels Times