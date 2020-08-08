   
Culture houses transform into football clubs to be allowed to perform
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 08 August, 2020
Latest News:
Culture houses transform into football clubs to be...
Antwerp mayor holds intruder in garden at gunpoint...
Heatwave: code red declared for most of Belgium...
Antwerp governor’s son was member of student club...
Belgium averages 568 new coronavirus infections per day...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 08 August 2020
    Culture houses transform into football clubs to be allowed to perform
    Antwerp mayor holds intruder in garden at gunpoint
    Heatwave: code red declared for most of Belgium
    Antwerp governor’s son was member of student club involved in fatal hazing
    Belgium averages 568 new coronavirus infections per day
    Swedish police in immigration suburb in need of police protection
    Coronavirus: where travellers and asymptomatic people can get tested in Brussels
    Antwerp curfew will not be enforced during heatwave, governor says
    Belgium sees a ‘dramatic’ first week of sales for many retailers
    How Belgium became the (food) start-up nation
    Belgium suspends Walloon arms exports licences in emergency ruling
    European Commission calls on member states to avoid uncoordinated travel restrictions
    Belgian average rises to 550 new coronavirus infections per day
    Brussels Airport welcomed 500,000 passengers in July
    Brussels’ blanket face mask requirement will also apply to cyclists
    Flanders turns dark orange on European coronavirus map
    Experts before Belgian corona commission call for better communication
    Belgium in Brief: London No More
    117 people visit Antwerp coronavirus testing village on first day
    Divorce rate spikes as Brussels emerges from coronavirus lockdown
    View more
    Share article:

    Culture houses transform into football clubs to be allowed to perform

    Saturday, 08 August 2020
    The new logo of FC Onder Stroom. © Onder Stroom

    Many of Belgium’s cultural institutions have taken part in a comical campaign calling on them to transform into football clubs to escape the tough restrictions placed on them by provincial governor Cathy Berx (CD&V).

    In her police ordinance announced last week, Berx not only introduced a night-time curfew and obligatory mask wearing in public, she also ordered the closure of artistic events, even within the guidelines brought in by the national security council, and even those held outdoors to maximise the numbers who could attend.

    In the meantime, cinemas remain open to the public – a fact exploited by cinema chain Kinepolis which immediately programmed films of matches to appease football fans.

    The news that football fans were allowed to support live in the cinemas of Kinepolis went down the wrong way with us,” said Frederik Van den Bril of the Antwerp culture house Onder Stroom.

    Our cultural events were perfectly safe in the open air, but were closed down by order. Why is it then possible for others to crowd into a cinema together?”

    The justification offered by Berx for the apparent contradiction was unusual.

    Theatre lovers have a tendency to stay together to discuss the show after a performance,” she said. “That creates a higher risk than with cinema visitors.”

    Onder Stroom then had a bright idea: they would metamorphose into a football club in order to be allowed to play. A design team came up with a new logo for the group (photo) while other cultural institutions joined in, among them Bozar, Sportpaleis, Forest National and Botanique – some of whom are not directly affected by the order.

    Onder Stroom is dead, long live football club FC Onder Stroom,” the group posted on Facebook, offering some vocabulary suggestions.

    Don’t any longer say bar, say canteen. Don’t say foyer, say lounge. Don’t say seats, say grandstand. And don’t say discuss, say celebrate the victory.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times