A man who had fainted on Friday evening near Tomorrowland’s main stage in Boom, died in hospital on Saturday morning, the electro music festival organisers announced.

He had been revived on site and transported to Antwerp University Hospital, where he eventually died.

“It is very unfortunate that such a thing should happen on the very first day of the festival,” Debby Wilmsen Tomorrowland spokesperson said, and offered her condolences and sympathy to the deceased’s family and friends.

The Brussels Times