Antwerp masterpieces exhibited in Venice...

The exhibition “From Titien to Rubens: masterpieces from Antwerp and other Flemish collections” will take place from the 5th of September to the 1st of March 2020.

The Fondazione Musei Civici di Venezia said the exhibition will be located in the Doge rooms at the Ducal Palace in Venice.

Works by Titien, Pierre-Paul Rubens, Anthony Van Dyck and Michiel Sweerts will be on display in Venice from the 5th of September.

Some of the paintings were done in Venice, so are effectively going home: these include “Pope Alexander VI presents Jacopo Pesaro to Saint Pierre” and “Portrait of a woman and her daughter” by Titien, the famous Venetian portrait artist.

The paintings included in the exhibition are from public and private collections and some have never been seen by the public before.

A section of the exhibition is dedicated to Adriaan Willaert, who was born in Roulers. He was the composer for Venice’s Saint Marc basilica in the 16th century and the founder of the prestigious Venetian music school. The school was attended by Giovanni Gabrieli and Claudio Monteverdi, among others.

The exhibition is organised by the Fondazione, the Flemish community, Antwerp authorities and VisitFlanders (the official Flemish tourist information site), and headed by none other than Ben Van Beneden, director of Antwerp’s Rubens house.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times