 
Antwerp masterpieces exhibited in Venice
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 28 July, 2019
Latest News:
17-year-old cyclist fighting for her life in Antwerp...
‘Biogarantie Made in Belgium’ will sell Belgian bio...
Antwerp masterpieces exhibited in Venice...
The farm land market sees no growth during...
Brussels fire department called out 40 times due...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 28 July 2019
    17-year-old cyclist fighting for her life in Antwerp province
    ‘Biogarantie Made in Belgium’ will sell Belgian bio fair-trade products
    Antwerp masterpieces exhibited in Venice
    The farm land market sees no growth during the first quarter of 2019
    Brussels fire department called out 40 times due to flooding
    17-year-old found dead in Libramont
    Belgian agriculture association wants chèques-repas and éco-chèques to be usable at farms
    Ecolo-Greens say trains must be part of the solution, not cut back
    Trump says Boris Johnson will be a ‘great’ PM!
    Hard Brexit could mean Ireland’s reunification
    Storms give way to a drier Sunday in Belgium
    European motorways busy this week-end
    Strikes, protests cost Bekaert millions in Belgium
    Over 250,000 counterfeit banknotes withdrawn from circulation
    Belgian heat wave: Union calls for adapted transport plan
    Stop criminalising solidarity with refugees and migrants, NGOs urge
    Father of missing Belgian backpacker Théo Hayez will fly back to Australia
    ‘It’s disastrous’: heatwave empties Gentse Feesten
    Federal party leaders to hold talks at the weekend
    Hottest day of heatwave prompts over 500 fire brigade interventions in Brussels
    View more

    Antwerp masterpieces exhibited in Venice

    Sunday, 28 July 2019
    Credit: Belga

    The exhibition “From Titien to Rubens: masterpieces from Antwerp and other Flemish collections” will take place from the 5th of September to the 1st of March 2020. 

    The Fondazione Musei Civici di Venezia said the exhibition will be located in the Doge rooms at the Ducal Palace in Venice. 

    Works by Titien, Pierre-Paul Rubens, Anthony Van Dyck and Michiel Sweerts will be on display in Venice from the 5th of September. 

    Some of the paintings were done in Venice, so are effectively going home: these include “Pope Alexander VI presents Jacopo Pesaro to Saint Pierre” and “Portrait of a woman and her daughter” by Titien, the famous Venetian portrait artist. 

    The paintings included in the exhibition are from public and private collections and some have never been seen by the public before. 

    A section of the exhibition is dedicated to Adriaan Willaert, who was born in Roulers. He was the composer for Venice’s Saint Marc basilica in the 16th century and the founder of the prestigious Venetian music school. The school was attended by Giovanni Gabrieli and Claudio Monteverdi, among others. 

    The exhibition is organised by the Fondazione, the Flemish community, Antwerp authorities and VisitFlanders (the official Flemish tourist information site), and headed by none other than Ben Van Beneden, director of Antwerp’s Rubens house. 

    Sarah Johansson
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job