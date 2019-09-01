 
No more shows for Danish circus elephants
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 01 September, 2019
Latest News:
No more shows for Danish circus elephants...
KLM ground crew at Schiphol will strike for...
King and Queen in Terneuzen to mark 75th...
Today’s Belgian Grand Prix will go ahead despite...
Ferrari takes pole position at Belgian Grand Prix...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 01 September 2019
    No more shows for Danish circus elephants
    KLM ground crew at Schiphol will strike for two hours on Monday morning
    King and Queen in Terneuzen to mark 75th anniversary of Battle of the Scheldt
    Today’s Belgian Grand Prix will go ahead despite fatal accident yesterday
    Ferrari takes pole position at Belgian Grand Prix
    Brussels draws up stricter rules for e-scooter and bike-sharing companies
    New section of E420 to open to traffic
    Man arrested for taking pictures of naked child on Ostend beach
    Researchers investigate siblings of autism children
    Belgian DIY store ‘first in Belgium’ to offer solar panels for rent
    Changes to bus lines through Evere from today
    ‘A Belgian majority government is possible before November’
    Belgian muslim school not authorised to open
    Belgian pharmacies on call to drop surcharge for prescriptions
    Greta Thunberg leads New York climate demonstration
    Greenpeace disappointed after UN negotiations on the Oceans Treaty
    CEO of Ryanair steps down from role 
    Soldiers to remain on Belgian streets until October
    Road safety campaign encourages drivers to ‘treat car passengers like cake’
    No electronic payment or withdrawals possible early on Monday
    View more

    No more shows for Danish circus elephants

    Sunday, 01 September 2019

    The Danish government is buying the last four Danish circus elephants so they can retire, Food minister Mogens Jensen announced on Saturday. 

    40 countries currently have a ban on having wild animals (or at least some species) in circuses: 19 of them in are in Europe.

    Having wild animals in circuses is very controversial in Denmark, same as in many other Western countries.

    It is highly regulated in Scandinavia: only elephants, sea lions and zebras are permitted.

    A press release from Jensen said a proposed bill that would completely ban wild animals in circuses will be submitted when Parliament reopens. 

    Jensen’s press release revealed the government will buy Ramboline, Lara, Djunga and Jenny for 11 million Danish kroner (around 1.5 million euros).

    Where the animals will live has not yet been decided, but it will definitely be a zoo. “The elephants will go to an establishment that can offer them the best quality of life and care,” the press release says. 

    Sarah Johansson
    The Brussels Times 

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job