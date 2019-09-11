Page from Tintin’s ‘The Shooting Star’ to be auctioned for up to €400,000

The page, a so-called “back-up” copy, was done by Hergé in 1942 and its value is estimated at between 300,000 and 400,000 euro. Credit:© Belga

An original page created by Hergé for the Tintin album, “The Shooting Star”, will be auctioned in Paris on 18 September by the Piasa auction house.

The page, a so-called “back-up” copy, was done by Hergé in 1942 and its value is estimated at between €300,000 and €400,000.

It is in “very good condition” and has “a few small spots” that could easily have been removed, but which the previous owner preferred to keep since these were tiny traces of the blood of Hergé, who reportedly had injured himself with a compass at his drawing table, Piasa explains on its Internet site.

The three strips on the page were published in 1943 in Het Laatste Nieuws newspaper.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times