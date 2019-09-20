 
Car free Sunday: a guide to who can be on the roads (and who can’t)
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 20 September, 2019
Latest News:
Over one million bottles of ‘excellent’ Walloon wine...
Belgium’s plea for sick toddler denied by pharmaceutical...
EU cautious: Elections in Israel leaves country in...
Car free Sunday: a guide to who can...
Brussels postpones migrants’ eviction from citizen-led housing centre...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 20 September 2019
    Over one million bottles of ‘excellent’ Walloon wine for the 2019 vintage
    Belgium’s plea for sick toddler denied by pharmaceutical giant Novartis
    EU cautious: Elections in Israel leaves country in political limbo
    Car free Sunday: a guide to who can be on the roads (and who can’t)
    Brussels postpones migrants’ eviction from citizen-led housing centre
    Climate: Thousands of protesters take to the streets of Brussels (photos)
    Brexit: we are as ready as we can be, Charles Michel assures
    Museum pass holders now able to buy half price train tickets
    Ryanair CEO says Belgian staff should ‘shut up and go to work’
    Brussels mobility minister calls for a change in attitudes towards mobility
    Replace parking spaces near schools with parks, says Flemish pedestrian movement
    Belgium in Brief: Secret STIB party, Manneken Pis censored and cop coffee sees success
    Brussels prepares for third Global Climate Strike
    Manneken Pis statue to be censored in upcoming Brussels edition of Monopoly
    Swastika artwork in Brussels gallery prompts frustration
    ‘The pain is unimaginable’: cancer patient to sue SNCB over unsafe working conditions
    Billy Bike e-bike fleet expands to 600 in Brussels
    Belgian jihadist presumed dead seen on film in Syrian prison
    Fake goods stopped by EU customs end up destroyed
    Charleroi Airport considers autonomous transport between terminals
    View more

    Car free Sunday: a guide to who can be on the roads (and who can’t)

    Friday, 20 September 2019
    Car-free Sunday generally sees an increase in bike traffic across the city. Credit: Brussels Mobility

    Car-Free Sunday – which will be held on 22 September throughout the Brussels-Capital Region – will see the region almost vehicle-free between 9:30 AM and 7:00 PM.

    This does not, however, mean that the city will only be for pedestrians, with a number of exceptions running throughout the day to make getting around easier. 

    Public transport

    As with previous car-free Sundays, the entire STIB/MIVB network is free to use, with a “Saturday timetable” – increased service frequency – also on Sunday. However, as buses are limited to 30 km/h on the day, schedules will not be respected, STIB adds.

    De Lijn buses will also be free of charge for journeys within Brussels’ 19 municipalities.

    On the road

    Taxis, buses, emergency services, public utility vehicles, diplomatic services, disabled persons with a card and persons holding a waiver (request submitted before 19 September to the municipal administration) may continue to operate, BX1 reports.

    In all cases, like the busses, their speed is limited to 30km/h.

    Uber, however, will not be able to travel in Brussels unless the applied for a permit ahead of time. In an email to users, Uber said its network would be unavailable between 9:00 AM and 7:00 PM on Sunday.

    Uber Eats, however, will remain available throughout the whole day.

    Mobility

    Shared mobility options such as scooters and e-bikes can circulate (limit 25 km/h according to the rules of the road). However, e-bikes that can reach speeds of 45 km/h are considered as mopeds and can only ride if a waiver was approved.

    Bikes

    Despite a lack of cars, the highway code remains applicable in Brussels.

    “Cycling, respect the traffic lights, traffic directions and priorities. Watch your children, the pedestrian square is on the sidewalk. Be careful, all tunnels are closed to traffic and forbidden to cyclists and pedestrians,” warns Brussels Mobility.

    Brussels Mobility advises those wishing to come to Brussels by car to go to Heysel car park C which provides 8,000 places at €10/day, as well as access to several nearby metro stations.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job