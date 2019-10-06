Legendary Beatles album ‘Abbey Road’ tops charts again...

Legendary Beatles album ‘Abbey Road’ is number one again, 50 years after it was first released.

It has beaten the Beatles’ own previous record for longest period between two number one spots.

The new special 50th anniversary edition of ‘Abbey Road’ made the top spot on Friday. The new version includes some original tracks. The original edition of the album remained at number one in the UK for 17 weeks.

‘Abbey’ Road was the Beatles’ last studio album. It was released on the 26th of September 1969, six days after John Lennon told the other three bandmembers he was leaving the group. Although the Beatles recorded their album ‘Let It Be’ before ‘Abbey Road’, it was released after.

The iconic album cover for ‘Abbey Road’, which has become one of the most famous in the history of music, shows the four musicians on a pedestrian crossing in front of the Abbey Road recording studios (located in Abbey Road). John Lennon is in front, followed by Ringo Starr, then a barefooted Paul McCartney and lastly George Harrison. Unusually, the band’s name does not feature on the cover.

“It’s hard to believe that ‘Abbey Road’ still holds up after all these years. But then again, it’s a cool album,” tweeted Paul McCartney.

The rerelease of ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ for its 50th anniversary two years ago saw it return to the top of the charts after 49 years and 125 days. Rolling Stone magazine named ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ the best album of all time.

The record set by ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ was beaten by ‘Abbey Road’, which topped the charts again after 49 years and 252 days.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times