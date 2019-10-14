 
Belgian film 'Adoration' wins four awards at the Sitgès Fantasy Film Festival
Monday, 14 October, 2019
Belgian film ‘Adoration’ wins four awards at the...
High carbon monoxide levels in Molenbeek house leave...
Antwerp man arrested after beating transport employee unconscious...
Woman (88) victim of fatal stabbing in Antwerp...
Car crash destroys monument to WWII hero in...
    Belgian film ‘Adoration’ wins four awards at the Sitgès Fantasy Film Festival

    Monday, 14 October 2019
    Credit: Wikipedia

    “Adoration” by Belgian director Fabrice Du Welz won four awards at the Sitgès International Fantasy Film Festival in Spain, one of the main film festivals for the fantasy genre.  

    “Adoration” won Best Photography, the Special Jury Prize and a special award for the main actors, Thomas Gioria and Fantine Hardouin. 

    It is the third instalment of Du Welz’s Ardennes trilogy. The two previous instalments were “Calvaire” (released in 2004) and “Alleluia” (released in 2014). “Adoration” also received the Méliès d’Argent from the European Federation of Fantasy Film Festivals. 

    The film tells the story of Paul and Gloria, two lovers who run away together. It will be released in Belgium in 2020. 

    Sarah Johansson
    The Brussels Times

