Flemish zoo animals get an Autumn treat: photos

Animals from Antwerp and Planckendael Zoo have been given a Halloween treat to celebrate the Autumn season, pumpkins to eat their snacks from.

“They are regularly offered extra enrichment with different textures, scents and tastes,” the Zoo explained in a press release.

The crested macaques in Planckendael enjoyed tasty bell peppers, the bison looked for grains in their pumpkin and the beaver rats in the Antwerp Zoo got potatoes. The elephants also got a large serving of pumpkins, which proved popular, said the zoos.

“Scary or funny pumpkins, they were irresistible,” the zoo added.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times

Photos: Jonas Verhulst