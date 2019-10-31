 
Belgian Egyptologysts discover ancient book at Egyptian burial site
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 31 October, 2019
Latest News:
Declining interest in buying electric cars in Belgium...
Belgian Egyptologysts discover ancient book at Egyptian burial...
Migrant situation on Greek islands ‘explosive and on...
Three trams in Ghent no longer running as...
EU Member States criticised for refusing to receive...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 31 October 2019
    Declining interest in buying electric cars in Belgium
    Belgian Egyptologysts discover ancient book at Egyptian burial site
    Migrant situation on Greek islands ‘explosive and on verge of disaster’
    Three trams in Ghent no longer running as they have no wheels
    EU Member States criticised for refusing to receive refugees
    Four individuals suspected for involvement in Brussels terror attacks to remain detained until 2020
    Brussels police officer rescues 3-week-old baby
    The World Rallycross Championship returns to Belgium
    Anuna de Wever pursues Atlantic crossing despite COP25 cancellation
    Belgian government to go into ‘shutdown’ on Thursday night
    China set to launch 5G network on Friday
    ‘More safety with fewer traffic lights at crossings’
    One person stuck under a tram after incident in Brussels
    Unidentified body found in Brussels canal
    Belgium drops significantly on worldwide safety ranking
    Demand for more ticket offices in Belgian train stations
    One in eight Flemish people is of non-European descent
    Over a dozen bus journeys scrapped in Brussels due to staff shortages
    EU withdraws appeal against Belgium concerning seasonal workers
    Immoweb sues its competitor Immoscoop
    View more

    Belgian Egyptologysts discover ancient book at Egyptian burial site

    Thursday, 31 October 2019

    Archaeologists under the direction of Harco Willems at the university of Leuven (KU Leuven) have discovered fragments of a “book” in a burial place dating from 2040 BC in Dayr al-Barsha, Egypt.

    The are the oldest fragments discovered so far, according to the Campuskrant, the monthly magazine of the university.

    Harco Willems describes the document as a collection of sparse incantations and legendary drawings.

    They do not necessarily make up a story-line but have a common theme: the journey from darkness to Osiris, god of afterlife and many other things in ancient Egyptian religion.

    Two curved sinuous lines run through the book. They are interpreted by some researchers as a representation of the two roads that lead the deceased to safety through the dangers of the underworld to a happy life in the afterlife.

    Archaeologists found the fragments in a sarcophagus attributed to Ankh, a woman of the family of a governor named Ahanakht.

    “One of the fragments represents the ship of the sun god Ra, towed by a sled, and another presents a text in which the owner of the grave identifies himself with the sun god,” says Willems.

    Other fragments are so damaged that scientists have not yet been able to decipher them.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job