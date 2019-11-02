 
Beersel had to refuse “Games of Thrones” filming at Beersel castle
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 02 November, 2019
Latest News:
Assange’s treatment is ‘putting his life in danger’...
Beersel had to refuse “Games of Thrones” filming...
Monotheistic religions present document at the Vatican against...
COP25: Greta Thunberg seeking assistance to cross the...
Global warming: largest oil companies must cut production...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 02 November 2019
    Assange’s treatment is ‘putting his life in danger’
    Beersel had to refuse “Games of Thrones” filming at Beersel castle
    Monotheistic religions present document at the Vatican against euthanasia
    COP25: Greta Thunberg seeking assistance to cross the Atlantic
    Global warming: largest oil companies must cut production to reduce carbon emissions
    Call Me Boris
    Eden Hazard ‘must score with regularity,’ says Zidane
    Belgian man killed in double murder in South Africa
    European Ombudsman candidate: “A judge in the service of citizens”
    Inclusivity in football, tighter tobacco regulations: what changes from 1 November in Belgium?
    The climate crisis calls for civil disobedience, Belgium’s Princess Esmeralda says
    London defends Brexit agreement following Trump criticism
    Christine Lagarde takes charge of the European Central Bank
    What is celebrated on 1 November in Belgium?
    Reduced service to Brussels Airport as weekend works kick off in Gare du Midi
    Police launch probe after attack on 63-year-old sex worker
    Belgians less interested in buying an electric car
    Belgian archeologists discover ancient book at Egyptian burial site
    Migrant situation on Greek islands ‘explosive and on verge of disaster’
    Three trams in Ghent no longer running as they have no wheels
    View more

    Beersel had to refuse “Games of Thrones” filming at Beersel castle

    Saturday, 02 November 2019
    Credit: Belga

    The commune of Beersel received a request to film at Beersel castle from the producers of “Game of Thrones” (HBO) two years ago. 

    However, they had to turn them down, VRT reported on Friday. 

    The story has been confirmed by Beersel mayor Hugo Vandaele. “The fire department decided it wasn’t safe enough”. 

    The producers of the immensely successful series submitted the request two years ago. The idea was not to film actual Games of Thrones scenes at Beersel castle, but to use it as scenery for promotional material for the series. Most of the filming would have been done at night. 

    “This was one of the things that made the fire department say no,” the mayor said. “The castle is in ruins and has no lighting, which would have made filming at night very dangerous. The castle is also surrounded by moats and there is only one entrance, which is therefore also the emergency exit. This means only a limited number of people can be in there at the same time. The fire department eventually decided it wasn’t safe enough to let the producers film there like they wanted to. We explained that to them and they were very understanding.” 

    Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job