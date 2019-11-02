Beersel had to refuse “Games of Thrones” filming at Beersel castle

The commune of Beersel received a request to film at Beersel castle from the producers of “Game of Thrones” (HBO) two years ago.

However, they had to turn them down, VRT reported on Friday.

The story has been confirmed by Beersel mayor Hugo Vandaele. “The fire department decided it wasn’t safe enough”.

The producers of the immensely successful series submitted the request two years ago. The idea was not to film actual Games of Thrones scenes at Beersel castle, but to use it as scenery for promotional material for the series. Most of the filming would have been done at night.

“This was one of the things that made the fire department say no,” the mayor said. “The castle is in ruins and has no lighting, which would have made filming at night very dangerous. The castle is also surrounded by moats and there is only one entrance, which is therefore also the emergency exit. This means only a limited number of people can be in there at the same time. The fire department eventually decided it wasn’t safe enough to let the producers film there like they wanted to. We explained that to them and they were very understanding.”

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times