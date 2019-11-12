As talks fail, the De Lijn strike continues...

Settlement meetings between De Lijn’s management and the trade unions on the social conflict in Flemish Brabant failed on Tuesday, say negotiators for the Christian and Liberal trade unions. Some of the drivers have been on strike for eight days.

Staff are protesting against a series of problems in Flemish Brabant such as lack of staff, irregular working hours, lack of holidays, poor personnel management or even poor planning for inspectors.

As a result, Liberal trade union secretary Erik Quisthoudt said the strike will be continuing in Flemish Brabant.

The Brussels Times