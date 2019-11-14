The giant pandas twins of Pairi Daiza introduced to the world

The twins received there name as part of an official ceremony. Credit: Pairi Daiza

The names of Pairi Daiza’s two giant newborn pandas were revealed on Thursday at midday at Brugelette Animal Park during the “100 Day Ceremony” after the birth.

The twins, born on August 8, 2019, have been named Bao Di and Bao Mei.

The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Kingdom of Belgium, Cao Zhongming, and the authorities of Pairi Daiza Park and the Pairi Daiza Foundation revealed on Thursday the names of the two giant pandas twins born in the animal park on 8 August 2019.

“The Pairi Daiza Foundation is working hard to save these animals,” the zoo said in a press release. “It financially supports the research of the Belgian scientist Jella Wauters, affiliated with the University of Ghent, who conducts groundbreaking research into the reproduction of the giant panda,” it added.

Provisionally called “Baby girl” and “Baby boy”, the twins received their official names: Bao Di and Bao Mei, which means little brother and sister of Tian Bao.

Mother Hao Hao Hao gave birth on August 8 to a 160-gram male panda and a few hours later to a 150-gram female.

The two giant pandas twins now weigh more than 5 kilos and are in good health. They are the 2nd and 3rd offspring of Xing Hui, a 10-year-old panda male, and Hao Hao, a 10-year-old female, both of whom arrived in Pairi Daiza in 2014. The first giant panda, Tian Bao, was born in the park on June 2, 2016.

If the twins continue to develop well in the coming weeks they should be able to be moved permanently out of the maternity ward on 14 December and be moved to the territory of Hao Hao, the zoo announced.

This would mean that the twins will be visible to the public from the park’s winter opening, which runs from 14 December to 5 January 2020.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times