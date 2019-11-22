 
Ben Affleck to make film about the Congo under Leopold II
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 22 November, 2019
Latest News:
Belgium: a playground for Rwandan spies?...
Garbage collection in Brussels disrupted for fifth day...
Hydrogen: major players to tackle storage issues to...
Metal thieves stole group of bronze statues weighing...
Belgium’s Stromae joins Coldplay for rare live concert...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 22 November 2019
    Belgium: a playground for Rwandan spies?
    Garbage collection in Brussels disrupted for fifth day in a row by ‘dissatisfaction action’
    Hydrogen: major players to tackle storage issues to help reach Belgian emmission goals
    Metal thieves stole group of bronze statues weighing 5 tonnes in Bruges
    Belgium’s Stromae joins Coldplay for rare live concert
    Brussels’ Manneken Pis celebrates his 400th birthday
    Belgian football player Hazard admits he was ‘too fat’ when he started with Real Madrid
    Ben Affleck to make film about the Congo under Leopold II
    Flemish musicians release Lés Miserables cover to protest government cutbacks in culture sector
    Historical painting in the City Hall of Leuven: A reminder of collective trauma
    9 Belgian IS women escaped Kurdish camps: this is who they are
    Downturn in UK public finances forecast ahead of Brexit and elections
    Ryanair not allowed to charge extra for more hand luggage, Spanish court rules
    Donald Trump wants Apple to develop 5G network in the US
    16 people found trapped in a trailer on a ferry to Ireland
    About half of Thomas Cook’s employees in Germany to remain in the travel sector
    Over 300 Belgians trapped in Mexico for 4 days
    The only Belgian woman on Europol’s ‘Most Wanted’ arrested
    Proposed solution to railway staff concerns rejected by unions
    Belgian paedophile priest faces new allegations from mission to Africa
    View more

    Ben Affleck to make film about the Congo under Leopold II

    Friday, 22 November 2019
    The film will be based on the book 'King Leopold's Ghost' by journalist Adam Hochschild. Credit: Wikipedia

    American actor Ben Affleck has announced that he will direct and produce a historical drama about the crimes committed in Congo under the reign of the Belgian King Leopold II. 

    The film will be based on the book ‘King Leopold’s Ghost’ by journalist Adam Hochschild, which focuses on the reign of terror that Leopold II conducted from 1885 to 1908 in his private colony of Congo Free State. According to the author, this reign cost the lives of at least 8 million people.

    The film will tell the stories of three men – a black American missionary, an English investigative journalist and an Irish spy – who denounced the situation in the Congo and formed the basis for one of the first human rights movements in history.

    Farhad Safinia is attached to write the script, while Affleck will collaborate with various partners – including Martin Scorsese and Harry Belafonte – on the production of the film.

    While an accomplished actor and director, Affleck is also a co-founder of the American nonprofit organization Eastern Congo Initiative. The initiative is “the first U.S.-based advocacy and grant-making initiative wholly focused on working with and for the people of eastern Congo”.

    Affleck’s recent directing credits include the adaptation of the novel Live By Night and before that the Best Picture winner Argo, and The Town

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job