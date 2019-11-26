 
Ghent searches for couples to replace Adam and Eve in famous 'Ghent Altarpiece' painting
Tuesday, 26 November, 2019
    Tuesday, 26 November 2019
    Ghent searches for couples to replace Adam and Eve in famous ‘Ghent Altarpiece’ painting

    Tuesday, 26 November 2019
    People who want to take part can send in pictures or videos via the campaign website. Credit: Tourism Flanders

    Couples will be able to be a part of the Ghent Altarpiece painting by the Van Eyck brothers, as a part of a Tourism Flanders promotional campaign in 2020.

    Tourism Flanders launched a video in which the painting “The Adoration of the Mystic Lamb” can be seen, but in which the naked Adam and Eve are replaced by ordinary couples. These are people who are already participating in the campaign on the occasion of the year 2020, which will revolve around the Flemish painter. “We hacked the painting, if you think about it,” said Stef Gits of Tourism Flanders, reports VRT NWS.

    The organisation is making an extra effort to include all kinds of couples in its campaign, and does not want to attract only traditional couples like Adam and Eve. “Couples from the LGBTQ community, people of colour, people with a disability. Everyone is welcome. The campaign is an ode to love, in all its shapes and forms,” Gits added.

    Adam and Eve are depicted naked, but covering their genitals in the painting. Participants are allowed to do the same, but nudity is not mandatory. Photos with dressed people are just as useful, the organisation stressed.

    People who want to take part can send in pictures or videos via the campaign website, adorationoftruelove.com. With the campaign, the organisation also aims to attract tourists to Ghent, both to view the real version of the painting and to visit the other exhibitions and events that will be organised in honour of Van Eyck.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

