Sculpture of Tintin auctioned at €168,000...

Several items by the renowned Belgian comic strip authors went for tens of thousands of euros. Credit: Belga

A sculpture of Tintin made in 1976 by Belgian sculptor Nat Neujean was sold at an auction on Sunday for €168,000 (including costs), Millon Belgium announced in a statement.

The top lot was the statue of Tintin, about 186 centimetres high. There are several copies, one of which was inaugurated in Wolvendael Park in Uccle on 29 September 1976 in the presence of Hergé and of the sculptor. After several theft attempts and some damage, the monument was moved to a safe place in Uccle Cultural Centre, on Rouge Street.

Other items related to the world of Tintin were sold on Sunday. A WWF box of ten lithographs made from several plates of Tintin albums was sold for €20,000 (excluding fees). A copy of “Explorers on the Moon,” from 1971, decorated with a drawing of the heroes, signed by Hergé, went for €19,000 (excluding fees).

Belgian comic artist Franquin sold well with a plate of Gaston published in the 10 July 1969 Spirou magazine (€54,000, excluding fees) and an unfinished issue from 1991 (€26,000, excluding fees).

A painting representing Philip Geluck’s “The Cat” found a buyer for €22,000 (excluding fees).

Two (Indian ink) illustrations by Joseph Gillain, better known as Jijé, of Jerry Spring, were sold for €24,000 and €15,000 (excluding fees) respectively. And, finally, a Morris illustration that depicts Lucky Luke refusing a cigarette was acquired for €25,000 (excluding fees).

The Brussels Times